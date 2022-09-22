Off-duty detective's near miss when lightning strikes large tree in Dannevirke

Off duty detective Glen Yule was driving through Dannevirke when lightning struck the tree less than 50 metres away, sending bits of smoking barks onto his car.

There was a big flash and massive boom as lightning struck a 25-metre conifer tree just south of Dannevirke on Wednesday.

Glen Yule​ will never forget seeing the smoke and flames coming out from the tree’s trunk as he passed within 50 metres of where the bolt struck.

“There was a big flash, a big, big boom and smoke coming out. It blew bits of bark off the tree and they were coming down on my car.”

The off-duty Hastings detective had been driving down to Palmerston North and had just passed the shops at the southern end of the town when the tree was struck.

While he had “some forewarning” having noticed the sky getting darker and some of the forked lightning, he felt nothing could have prepared him for the “big boom” as lightning struck the first of the conifers which line part of State Highway 2.

“You don’t expect it to happen right next to you. It was just over in a flash but man it gave me a fright.”

He said it was unlike anything he had experienced before and he would never forget seeing the flames and smoke pour out from the tree after he stopped about 1000m down the road.

Supplied There was a visible line running down the length of the 25-metre conifer tree where bark had come off during the lightning strike.

Unbeknown to Yule, a person was also injured during the incident being taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition by St John paramedics. They have since been discharged.

Driving through the town on his way home on Thursday, he said there was still a big line where the bark had come off which made him better appreciate the “whole lot of force” involved.

“Seeing it today I thought man that takes a lot of power to open up that tree. It does make you feel like nature is very, very powerful.”