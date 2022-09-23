East Coast heavy rain warning lifted but flooding clogs roads, wastewater systems

Residents across the east coast of the North Island woke to flooding, slips and other weather related disruptions as a low pressure system began to roll across the motu on Friday.

The heavy rain warning for those in Hawke’s Bay and other parts of the East Coast was lifted about 9am as the low continued to move away.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said it had been a “considerably wet” month, with more than two times the September average of 61mm rain recorded at Napier airport.

With a week still to go, there had already been 146mm of rain this month with Thursday’s overnight rainfall marking the fifth wettest September day for the Napier site since records began in 1950, Little said.

Over the past 24 hours to 9am, Te Pōhue recorded the most rain with 92mm, followed by Napier Airport at 49mm, Māhia 43mm, Takapau 42mm and Pōrangahau 39mm

Little said the worst had passed for much of the north half of the region, but there was more rain possible for those further south in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council Elsthorpe Rd in Central Hawke's Bay was one of several roads closed due to high levels of flooding on Friday.

Many across the district woke to find roads closed due to flooding or slips. At least one school had been closed because of the wet weather.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency also told motorists a 30kmh speed limit was in place along part of State Highway 2 near Te Hauke where it meets Boundary Rd due to flooding.

East coast residents further north in Tairāwhiti had also not escaped unscathed.

More than 50mm of rain is believed to have fallen on Gisborne in the past 24 hours, flooding the city’s wastewater system and prompting the Gisborne District Council to release the emergency sewer valve at Wainui Road into the Tūranganui River early on Friday morning.

Gisborne District Council Reporua Rd in Tairāwhiti is now only accessible by 4x4 vehicles.

“Although the discharge is heavily diluted our advice is to avoid contact with the nearby waterways as it can likely pose a risk to health,” a post on the council’s Facebook page read.

Council had notified Hauora Tairāwhiti Medical Officer of Health, water users and sports groups, and had placed temporary warning signs at swimming and recreation sites.

It advised no swimming, fishing, or gathering shellfish in rivers and beaches until at least five days after the valves are closed, and warning signs are removed.

Access on several roads across the region, including Reporua Rd and East Cape Rd, was also limited due to slips and flooding.

There was the chance for further lightning and hail storms on Friday as the atmosphere remained unstable, Little said. There was no warning currently in place though.

MetService said there were about 1400 lightning strikes from Dannevirke to the Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

MetService forecaster Paul Ngamanu​ said the low pressure system was expected to move away from the North Island in the coming days.

“The complex trough is bringing rain to the eastern part of the North Island will slowly pull away to the east over the weekend.

“There’s still a few showers about on Saturday, but Sunday and into Monday things start to fine up pretty good.”

Ngamanu said the South Island, wedged between two high pressure systems, was faring better weather-wise.

“It’s a country of two islands at the moment. It seems to be just the North Island that’s really getting it. There’s a little bit of rain that drifts onto the upper South Island on Friday.”

He said it would be ‘generally fine” across other parts of the south over the weekend.

supplied/Stuff MetService heavy rain warnings and watches in place for several North Island locations were lifted about 9am on Friday.

The longer term outlook was for better weather across the entire country with a high pressure system moving up.

Monday’s public holiday should bring good weather for most places, he said.

“The eastern North Island may still collect a few showers for the likes of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne still caught up in that southerly flow.

“The weather will continue to improve as we head further into next week with the high pressure dominating.”