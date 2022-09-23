Heavy rain for some in the lead-up to the long weekend

With a low pressure system set to roll across the North Island from the north-east on Friday, east coast regions such as Hawke’s Bay look set to get a drenching.

MetService’s forecast predicted rain for most parts of the North Island leading into the long weekend, with heavy rain watches in place for the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga, Gisborne and the Tararua District.

MetService predict rainfall in Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga, and the Tararua District may approach warning criteria.

Rainfall in the ranges north of Tolaga Bay could exceed warning amounts.

supplied/Stuff MetService heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for several North Island locations.

The heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay, which had been in place from 8pm Thursday, estimated there could be as much as 100mm falling about the ranges before midday on Friday.

Forecasters were expecting between 40-70mm in coastal regions over the same period.

Northern and eastern parts of the South Island could expect a few showers generated by the low, which had already caused some volatile weather this week.

MetService said there were about 1400 lightning strikes from Dannevirke to the Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

There were also reports of lighting strikes in the far north of the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday.

MetService forecaster Paul Ngamanu​ said the low pressure system was expected to move away from the North Island in the coming days.

“The complex trough is bringing rain to the eastern part of the North Island will slowly pull away to the east over the weekend.

“There’s still a few showers about on Saturday, but Sunday and into Monday things start to fine up pretty good.”

Ngamanu said the South Island, wedged between two high pressure systems, was faring better weather-wise.

“It’s a country of two islands at the moment. It seems to be just the North Island that’s really getting it. There’s a little bit of rain that drifts onto the upper South Island on Friday.”

He said it would be ‘generally fine” across other parts of the south over the weekend.

The longer term outlook was for better weather across the entire country with a high pressure system moving up.

Monday’s public holiday should bring good weather for most places, he said.

“The eastern North Island may still collect a few showers for the likes of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne still caught up in that southerly flow.

“The weather will continue to improve as we head further into next week with the high pressure dominating.”