Queen's holiday will herald change in weather as wet weekend approaches

Rain, showers and drizzle will be scattered across the country, primarily in northern areas this long weekend.

But there’s relief on the way as Monday’s Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day holiday and daylight savings kick off a week of warmer, dryer weather for much of the country.

Daylight savings begins officially at 2am on Sunday, with clocks going forward an hour.

From Northland to Taranaki, including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, showers are forecast to become frequent with possible thunderstorms and hail on Friday afternoon.

The wet weather in the area should ease to isolated showers during Saturday.

On the eastern coast of the lower North Island between Manawatū, Kāpiti and the central high country, scattered showers and thunderstorms will turn to rain on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Rain, possibly heavy, is expected for Wellington and the Wairarapa on Friday, but should ease overnight, turning to showers on Saturday evening.

Kathryn George/Stuff Rain, showers and drizzle will be scattered across northern parts of the country this weekend.

Buller, Westland, Otago and Southland should be mainly fine on Friday and Saturday although the wider Otago region and Southland could see some cloud on Saturday with drizzle in the evening.

Heavy falls are forecast for the Chatham Islands on Saturday after a cloudy Friday.

Sunday will see showers in the east and the southern parts of the North Island.

The South Island can expect fine conditions while eastern areas may see some showers, clearing in the afternoon and Fiordland can expect some showers late in the day.

Fine weather is forecast for Monday’s public holiday in the North Island but showers will continue in eastern and southern parts of the Island.

The South Island should be mainly fine with cloud increasing and a few showers in the west and isolated afternoon and evening showers about the ranges in the afternoon and evening.