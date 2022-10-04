'Hypothermia risk' to people and livestock as temperatures plunge

An influx of cold air is set to bring temperatures plummeting across Aotearoa New Zealand for the rest of this week.

Niwa is warning there would be a real hypothermia risk for people and livestock from an icy cold snap forecast to move up the country.

Nearly all eastern and southern lowland areas of the South Island will have an “effective temperature” between -5C and -10C around 1am Thursday, the agency is forecasting.

The effective temperature includes factors that contribute to how the temperature feels to a warm bodied creature. So along with the normal air temperature, that can also include wind chill and humidity.

A pulse of freezing air is due to spread over the country in the next two days, starting from the south on Tuesday evening. It brings with it the chance of heavy snowfalls to sea level in some parts of the South Island, and the possibility of some snowfalls in the lower North Island, including a chance of snow in downtown Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Cool start with some frosts ahead of Antarctic blast

* 'Winter is back': South Island highway reopens after cold snap brought snow

* Christchurch wakes to -4.5C as cold snap settles in across the country



Niwa principal scientist - forecasting and media Chris Brandolino warned people not to underestimate the cold.

“Dress in layers. If you don’t have to go out best not to, to avoid the exposure,” he said. “Wear a hat. Most of the heat in your body is lost through your head.

“There will be issues with livestock. Farmers will have to think about how to reduce those risks.”

Brandolino said the effective temperatures being predicted for the South Island would be noteworthy even in mid-July, let alone in October.

Updated weather warnings from MetService on Tuesday morning included the possibility snow could be heavy to near sea level in much of the east and south of the South Island later on Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

Snow could also lower to 300m around Wellington on Wednesday night, and there was a possibility it could fall in the CBD on Thursday morning, depending on the wind direction.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Snow in Springfield, inland Canterbury, in August. An unseasonal cold snap in the next few days could bring more snow to low levels in much of the South Island and lower North Island.

Snow was likely to affect many parts of the South Island and some roads in the lower and central North Island, MetService said.

It has heavy snow watches in place for much of the east and south of the South Island. The first burst mostly overnight Tuesday could bring heavy snow to as low as 400m in eastern areas.

A second burst is expected to follow at some point on Wednesday, lasting through to Thursday in some places. It’s during that second burst that there’s a chance of heavy snow to low levels.

Niwa Niwa's forecast of the "effective temperature" - essentially actual temperature and wind speed - at 1am Thursday

“It’s going to be cold, and it’s going to be pretty windy as well,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

The south to southwest winds would particularly be a factor in coastal parts of Southland, Otago and up to Banks Peninsula, but Wednesday would also be a windy day in Wellington.

MetService was forecasting snow could lower to sea level on Wednesday in Canterbury, Otago and Southland, and to 300m in the north of the South Island.

Snow was possible to low levels in the south of the North Island on Thursday morning, and to sea level about and south of Kaikōura early that day.

As much as 8cm of snow could settle near the summit of the Remutaka Hill Road, north of Wellington, starting late Wednesday evening, and lowering to about 200m after midnight.

Up to 5cm could fall about the summit of the Desert Road overnight Wednesday, with some as low as 700m.

Christchurch is expected to have a fine Tuesday after the frosty start, with a high of 20C. That all changes with the arrival of a southerly overnight, and on Wednesday and Thursday daytime highs of just 10C are expected, with an early Thursday low of -1C.

MetService is forecasting the temperature will drop to -3C in Alexandra early Thursday.

Southerlies are forecast to arrive in Wellington late morning Wednesday, with snow possible to 300m from evening. The temperature is expected to drop to 2C early Thursday – which would equal Wellington’s second-lowest October temperature - and only get to 8C later that day.

MetService metrologist Angus Hines described the air as “taking a direct line from the Antarctic ice sheet to the South Island”, bringing with it strong winds, snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

There was also the possibility of seven-metre waves around coastal parts of Southland on Wednesday night.

MetService was predicting record-setting temperatures for some parts of the country. Masterton, for instance, is looking at a high of 7C on Thursday – the lowest October high ever so far recorded is 8.4C. Invercargill is forecast for a 6C high, the lowest high on record for the month is 5.8C.

Blenheim was forecast to have a low of -2C, the equal fourth-coldest October temperature. It would only need to undershoot that projection by a half a degree to become the third-coldest October day.

Even areas that don’t get snow will notice a drop in temperature. Hamilton started the week at 18C but would drop to a high of 12C on Thursday, with a sub-zero overnight minimum.

It was previously reported that there had not been October snow in Christchurch for over 50 years – however, MetService walked back that statement, clarifying that data for two decades was incomplete.

NIWA/Supplied A Niwa graphic shows a blast of cold air from Antarctica moving up Aotearoa, covering the whole country by Thursday.

“It’s certainly very uncommon. It is possible that it happened during those incomplete years, but it hasn’t happened much,” Hines said.

Conditions were expected to ease on Friday, giving way to a sunny weekend for most parts of the country.

“Even when the rainy and snowy weather clears, the overnight temperatures are still going to be really cold.”