Power restored to more than 1300 homes in Porirua as polar blast moves up country

Snow warnings are in place for many areas as a cold snap slowly moves up the country.

Power has been restored to more than 1300 homes across Porirua, which lost power as a polar blast appeared to hit the region.

A total of 1372 homes on the Wellington Electricity network lost power shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

The fault, likely the result of a tree or branch down on a line, was resolved about 2.30pm, Sriram​ Mani of Wellington Electricity​ said.

The company had originally predicted it would be 4.45pm before power was restored.

The outage primarily impacted suburbs such as Aotea, Ranui, Papakowhai, Grenada Village and Kenepuru.

An earlier power restoration estimate of 5pm was given on the Wellington Electricity website.

It comes amid concerns about whether the national grid will cope with increased demand as the cold snap moves up the country.

The coming cold snap could see snow fall in the lower North Island, with Niwa forecasting some chance of snow in downtown Wellington on Thursday morning.

CAITLIN CHERRY/Supplied The cold southerly change moves into Wellington from the south.

MetService expected snow showers to fall mostly east of Wellington City, but the possibility of something in the CBD couldn't be discounted.

The worst of the snow should be gone from Wellington by about sunrise, but could linger through the morning further east, including in Masterton.

In the North Island, road snowfall warnings have been issued overnight for Remutaka Hill Road, Desert Road and the Napier-Taupo Road.