Thundersnow adds to weather woes

Snow warnings are in place for many areas as a cold snap slowly moves up the country.

Thunder + lightning + snow = thundersnow. It’s not an equation, but it did all add up for the South Island on Wednesday afternoon when the rare weather event struck.

While much of the South Island was blanketed in thick snow on Wednesday as a polar blast made its way up the motu, many also experienced thunderstorms and lightning strikes at the same time.

The “fairly rare” phenomenon is known as thundersnow or a winter thunderstorm.

MetService duty forecaster Heath Gullery​ said it was unusual to get snow and thunderstorms at the same time.

READ MORE:

* Live weather: Coldest temperatures yet to come, polar blast approaches Christchurch

* Time to rug up as polar blast brings chilly temperatures to Wellington

* Snow settles in the south, with more predicted overnight

* In photos: Spring snow moves up the country



Kavinda Herath/Stuff Snow falls in Gore

“Typically most precipitation that comes out of thunderstorms is frozen in the upper part of atmosphere and melts into hail or rain as it comes down to the surface, but when it’s cold enough in the lower part of the atmosphere sometimes that precipitation remains frozen.”

Whether the snow settled on the ground would depend on the surface temperature, he said.

The main way to differentiate snow from hail was how quickly it fell. “Snow typically floats or drifts down while hail falls down quite rapidly because it’s a lot heavier, a lot denser.”

While uncommon for the South Island, he said thundersnow was “extremely rare” for the North Island as it rarely saw snowfall down to sea level.

Parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury had already recorded about a dozen lightning strikes on Wednesday, with thunderstorms and lightning also possible around parts of the Wairarapa coastline on Thursday.

MetService Lightning strikes as the polar blast hit the South Island.

Gullery did not expect to see thunderstorms north of Canterbury for the remainder of Wednesday, but there would likely be heavy showers through northern Canterbury, as well as in Kaikōura, Wellington and Wairarapa.

These showers would also bring the chance of snow down to sea level and possible hail.

Lightning and hail rolled over Christchurch on Wednesday evening, falling heavily in Cashmere. A heavy snow warning is in place for Banks Peninsula between 10pm Wednesday and 10am Thursday.

Snow down to 200m is expected in Wellington overnight on Wednesday, and showers and southerly winds will strengthen in the evening.

Showers will become heavier in Auckland in the evening.