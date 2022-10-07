Clear skies and sunshine for much of NZ after cold snap moves through

The North Island has seen its share of Thursday morning's frosty weather. (Video first published October 6, 2022)

Much of New Zealand will enjoy a clear, sunny day on Friday after the polar blast that brought snow and freezing temperatures on Thursday moves through.

Friday and Saturday were looking “really nice for most of the country”, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said, with just a bit of cloud around some areas, including Auckland.

“For many central areas south of Auckland, except for places like Hawke's Bay, the weather will be nice and fine and it's expected to stay that way for Friday,” meteorologist Peter Little​ said.

“For parts of the South Island we've got a southwesterly flow, which is pushing some cloud into the very far south, and also some cloud and some showers across Banks Peninsula.”

Cloud could be seen to the east of Christchurch, which was producing some showers for parts of the city, Little said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff MetService forecasts fine weather for most of the country over the weekend, with Christchurch, pictured, set to hit 20C. (File photo)

However, this was expected to gradually move farther offshore and clear, leading to an essentially fine day for most of the South Island.

“It's just going to get brighter and brighter. We've got a very intense high coming on that's essentially going to bring fine weather to most places and moves slowly eastwards on Saturday.”

Little said many places would remain fine and sunny on the weekend, but some places in the North Island – such as central Hawke's Bay – and the West Coast of the South Island would have a few showers.

“We may also see some showers developing on the west coast of the South Island like Fiordland, but essentially it's a nice fine Saturday for much of the country.

“Winds are turning around to the north-east for the northern part of the country, and it’s essentially looking nice and fine with not much wind.”

The fine weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures hitting double digits before the weekend is out.

Christchurch is expected to hit 20C three days in a row starting on Sunday.

The fine weather comes after a cold, southerly front coated much of the South Island, as well as parts of Wairarapa and Taranaki, in snow on Thursday.

Dunedin saw the worst of the blast, with roads closed and residents warned to stay home.

Residents on Dunedin’s hillside suburbs received up to 10cm of snow. A few centimetres fell down to sea level, blanketing beaches.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins said it was more than he’d ever seen in his two decades in the city.

Friday morning was chilly for much of the North Island, with a raft of places seeing their coldest October temperatures since records began.

The coldest place in the North Island was Taumarunui, which saw the mercury plunge to -4.2C. It was the lowest temperature recorded there since 2007.

At Rotorua Airport, the low was -3.5C, while Hamilton Airport recorded a low of -2.9C. Those places had warmed to 10C and 9C, respectively, by 10.30am.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin was the worst hit city with a heavy snowfall during Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, it was -1.4C at New Plymouth Airport – the coldest October temperature since 1944. That had warmed to 13C by 10.30am.

The full extent of the impact of Thursday’s weather on growers and farmers is due to become apparent as the weather improves.

Lochie McNally, a stone fruit grower from central Otago, said the cold snap could lead to complete fruit loss or damage.

However, Mt Hutt operations manager James Urquhart said the timing for the snowfall was “absolutely epic” and they were in for a “magic” few days up the mountain, with sunshine and low wind creating perfect ski conditions for the school holidays.