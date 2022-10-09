Heavy rain, gales in mix, as northerly winds warm country after last week's chill blast

An icy blast brought wintry conditions to many parts of New Zealand last week.

Heavy rain and gales are expected in parts of the country, as northerly winds lift temperatures after last week’s plunge into cold, wintry conditions.

MetService is forecasting a burst of heavy rain for western areas of the South Island, and gales in some places, ahead of a front moving onto the lower South Island during Monday.

Northerly winds arrived in Christchurch on Sunday morning, and are expected to become strong by Monday afternoon.

Daily highs, which dropped to around 10C during the week, are expected to reach 21C on Sunday and Monday, with plenty of sunshine.

Daily maximums are forecast to edge up in Auckland from 17C on Sunday to 19C through the middle of the week – after dropping to 13C on Thursday. The city is expected to be mostly dry for the next few days, with some cloud around.

Northwesterlies are forecast to strengthen in Wellington during Sunday, lasting through to Tuesday afternoon, when a lighter southerly is expected.

Kathryn George/Stuff Strong wind warnings and watches are in place for parts of the South Island, from Monday.

Highs of 15C are expected through to Wednesday, with Sunday and Monday mostly dry, then rain on Tuesday.

Northwesterlies are expected to approach severe gale strength in Southland and Otago and in the Canterbury High Country from Monday afternoon into the overnight period.

George Empson Winds are expected to be near severe gale strength in Otago, Southland and the Canterbury High Country on Monday. (file pic)

Heaviest rain is expected for a time on Monday in the Westland ranges south of Otira and in the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, with a chance rain could also be heavy in the Otago headwaters.

Severe northerly gales could gust to 120kph in exposed parts of Fiordland on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said winds had started to pick up in Southland, Central Otago and the Canterbury High Country on Sunday morning.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Snow fell as far north as Taranaki during last week’s cold blast.

Gusts of 70kph were recorded at Mt Cook Aerodrome before 9am, 60kph at Kurow, and in the high 50s at Roxburgh Aerodrome.

The front arriving in the south on Monday was expected to move onto the lower North Island on Tuesday, Corrigan said. But models indicated it would be weakening a fair bit by then, so rainfall in the lower North Island was not expected to be significant.

“What we are looking at instead for those lower North Island places – Wellington, Wairarapa – is the northwesterly winds picking up before that front arrives.”

In the South Island on Tuesday, after the front had moved northwards, winds were expected to be more from the southwest or west, with a return to more average temperatures in the east of the South Island.