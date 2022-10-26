Antarctic air expected to dampen cup day in Melbourne unlikely to have much impact this side of the Tasman

Some years it’s easy to feel envious of the revellers at Flemington Racecourse enjoying the Melbourne Cup in spring sunshine.

Not so much 2022. Private weather forecaster Weatherzone is predicting a “strong blast of Antarctic air” in the southern Australian metropolis next Tuesday – raceday, November 1.

The result will be a “shiver right across Victoria”. Thankfully though, it should not mean another bout of chilly spring weather this side of the Tasman.

Niwa Weather expects a “glancing puff of cool air” for the east of the South Island on Thursday this week.

Other than that, New Zealand temperatures are expected to stay warmer than usual for the time of year, and well into next week. Some places could also be unusually humid for the season.

Alex Lim/Stuff Air from far to the south has brought some cold snaps this spring, but a blast of Antarctic air expected over southern Australia in time for Melbourne Cup day isn’t expected to have much impact this side of the Tasman.

Some of the cold air affecting southeast Australia early next week may filter onto the South Island by the weekend of November 5 and 6, Niwa forecasting and media principal scientist Chris Brandolino said.

“Any coolness that may arrive ... is probably not going to be very long lasting.”

And while temperatures could cool off in the South Island by late next week, they would probably remain elevated in the North Island.

The warm weather during the coming week would also lift sea temperatures, Brandolino said.

Once the country started to get into a positive feedback loop of warmer sea and air temperatures, any sustained period of coldness would be difficult to find.

“Indications are, as we look ... into the second half of November, temperatures begin to warm up once again.”

More immediately, on Thursday the east of the South Island would be on the western edge of a bubble of cool air, Brandolino said.

MetService is predicting a high of 23C in Christchurch on Wednesday, falling sharply to just 14C on Thursday, then rebounding to 20C on Friday and 25C on Saturday.

Next Tuesday is quite some distance in weather forecasting terms, but for what it’s worth, MetService is predicting a high of 22C in Christchurch that day, with some cloud and northeasterlies.

For Melbourne, Weatherzone is warning that next Tuesday there’s “a combination of bitterly cold temps, strong winds, showers and even small hail potentially on the cards”

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 16C high for Melbourne on cup day, with an 80% chance of showers.