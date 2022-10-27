Storm clouds move up the country as heavy rain warning issued

Stormy weather is heading up the country, bringing rain and strong winds to those living in the north and west this weekend.

However, it’s not all gloomy weather, with those living in the eastern parts of Aotearoa in for some sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure had been holding on over the North Island around midday Thursday, while fronts moved onto the South Island from the Tasman Sea, ahead of an approaching low.

Northerlies and rain are forecast for Auckland this weekend, with maximum daily temperatures in the low 20s.

Northerlies are forecast to reach gale strength in Wellington on Saturday, and rain was expected to become persistent. A strong wind watch is in place from Saturday 9am.

But it’s not all cloudy skies. Fine breaks were predicted for Wellington on Sunday. The winds should ease, but will be fresh.

Any rain for Christchurch should clear after Saturday morning, with fresh northeasterlies in the afternoon and a high of 24C. Sunday looks set to be sunny, with northerlies becoming fresh and a 23C high.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There’s a chance of heavy rain or gales for many parts of the country this weekend (file photo).

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for much of the west of the South Island, as well as the Richmond and Bryant Ranges and the Rai Valley – starting at various times from overnight Thursday through to overnight Friday.

Rain could be heavy on Saturday in Nelson, Buller and Westland, especially about the ranges, as well as the Tararua Range, northern Marlborough, and Fiordland. Mt Taranaki could also be hit by heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

MetService had high confidence that on Sunday the rain could be heavy in the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

MetService There will be heavy rain and some strong winds for areas of the country on Friday and into the weekend.

There was moderate confidence of heavy rain on Sunday for the area from North Taranaki across the central high country to eastern Taupo, the Tararua Range, Westland and Fiordland.

There was low confidence of heavy rain for the remainder of the northern half of the North Island on Sunday.

Northwest gales could reach severe strength in the Canterbury High Country on Saturday and Sunday.