Heavy rain for the top half of the North Island on Sunday, chance of intense downpours

More extreme weather associated with climate changes presents safety challenges for outdoor workers.

An intense slow-moving rainband brought heavy rain to parts of the upper North Island overnight, and more could be in store for the top half of the island on Sunday.

MetService is warning the risk of heavy rain could also last well into Monday for western Bay of Plenty, and into Monday night for the east of the region.

A deep subtropical northwest flow over the country was bringing the rain and very mild temperatures, MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said on Sunday morning.

One other notable event overnight was the temperature spiked in Christchurch about 1am – rising from 17C to 21C in an hour – with the development of a foehn northwest wind coming over the mountains.

MetService also stopped receiving wind readings from a weather station on Mt Kaukau in Wellington just after a gust of about 120kph around 10pm Saturday.

By 8am Sunday, winds were easing quite quickly in the Wellington region, with peak speeds having been overnight between about 10pm and 2am. A gust of about 110kph was recorded at Kelburn about 2am, Loots said.

Stuff Heavy rain fell in parts of the upper North Island overnight and is expected to continue during Sunday in parts of the top half of the island.

Several weather stations in the Auckland region received 30-40mm of rain in the 12 hours to 8am Sunday, while New Plymouth had 38mm, Ohakune about 65mm and Taumarunui 45mm.

Shortly after 8am Sunday, the rainband over the north of the country could be seen on radar extending from north of Cape Reinga down towards Taupō.

“It’s very slow moving between now and tomorrow. There will be really warm, humid air, which means heavier rainfall is more likely,” Loots said.

By Sunday night, the rainband was only expected to be lying through Bay of Plenty. “Then tomorrow it just hangs around there for much of the day, and only at night does it exit the east of the country.”

MetService is warning of a low risk of thunderstorms at times of Sunday for much of the top half of the North Island. That warning includes the chance of downpours with an intensity of 40mm of rain an hour.

“Rainfall rates of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, and make driving conditions hazardous,” MetService said Sunday morning.

“The areas most at risk of these downpours are: Northland, Auckland and Waikato this morning. The south of Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, Taupō, Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne this afternoon. Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne this evening.”

In the South Island, northwest winds could get to 90kph in the Canterbury High Country on Sunday morning, MetService said. Wind strength was forecast to ease during the day.

MetService is forecasting periods of rain, with possible localised downpours, for Auckland during Sunday. The rain is expected to ease during the evening, as fine breaks develop.

Showers are forecast to clear from Wellington on Sunday morning, with northerlies remaining gale strength in exposed places.

Christchurch is expected to have a fine Sunday with some high cloud. Northwesterlies are forecast to pick up during the morning, then ease by evening, with a high of 24C.