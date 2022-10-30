Risk of summer dry spells, as La Niña brings more winds from east, northeast

Snow falling in South Canterbury in early October. The cool spells that marked the first two months of spring are on the way out as summer approaches, Niwa says.

This weekend’s spell of warm, humid weather is expected to be followed mid-week by a second bout of tropical air from the north, bringing heavy rain to the west of the South Island.

But that’s not seen as a likely indicator of the weather for the next three months. Rather, the continued dominance of La Niña is expected to mean more easterly and northeasterly winds than usual.

In line with that, Niwa Weather is predicting normal or below normal rainfall for the three months from November to January for the whole South Island and the southwest of the North Island.

Normal rainfall is predicted for the top half of the North Island, although there could be big variations between different parts of that area, with a chance for more rain in the north and Bay of Plenty.

For the east of the North Island from Gisborne to Wairarapa, rainfall is expected to be normal or above.

For the three months as a whole, after the current moist early period, the odds were elevated for dryness in several regions, Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said, presenting Niwa’s latest seasonal climate outlook.

“We are turning a page from a cooler September and October, to a warmer November and three-month period,” Noll said.

“The big picture here is that we’ll be moving away from that pattern of coolness that came from time-to-time in September and October, towards more regular warmth.”

Niwa has high confidence temperatures will be above average throughout the country during the next three months.

For the first two weeks of the three-month period, it’s likely to be wetter than usual in the west of the South Island, and in Northland and BOP, with the east of both islands “leaning drier”.

That would mean soils became even drier in places such as mid-Canterbury, where soil moisture levels were already decreasing, Noll said.

MetService is warning of a chance of heavy rain on the West Coast in the middle of this coming week. It is also forecasting a high of 28C in Napier on Wednesday.

Noll said there could be a “big change” in the third week of November.

“Big change, week three, could be an area of high pressure coming in, drier than normal conditions spreading across the country,” Noll said

Niwa’s forecast for that week predicts most of the country will be drier than normal, although rainfall could be around normal in the east of the South Island, and a little wetter than normal in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

“Tropical rainmakers” could still come south at times bringing heavy rain with them. But if they were just to the east of the country, they could actually reinforce dryness across the top half of the North Island, Noll said.

“This season overall, the risk for these dry periods is going to be with us, and there’s also kind of occasional bouts of heavy rain, but those are difficult to pinpoint, and they’ll be kind of dotted across the season.”

That would mean rainfall distribution was “very lumpy”.

For the fifth week of the November to January period, Niwa’s outlook is showing more rain than usual for Northland and northern Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and coastal Bay of Plenty.

“I think overall what we may see in the northern North Island is areas in the Far North, say in Northland, could have a different flavour than areas further south and west,” Noll said.

“And that’s due to that kind of east to northeast wind. Those winds may be wetter for one part of the region, but quite a bit drier for another.”

The past two November-January periods had been pretty dry across the northern North Island, he said.

With more easterly onshore winds, there was a potential for more cloud and humidity in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, Canterbury and Otago.

That could mean higher overnight temperatures than normal, but fewer hot days than usual. That would be similar to last summer, Noll said.

In contrast, hot days could be on the cards for Manawatu, inland Waikato, Central Otago, even Invercargill.

La Niña had influenced spring weather so far, and was going to influence the next three months.

There would also be a “pattern of variability” at times. The weather could start to stray away from typical La Niña – fewer westerly winds, more east to northeasterly winds – late in summer and towards autumn, Noll said.

La Niña was probably peaking now. “As we look ahead to the upcoming three months we could be kind of at, and then descending, down the peak.

“And as we descend down, that’s when you can start to get a little bit more variability with your weather patterns.”