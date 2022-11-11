Bad weather set to batter North Island as low pressure system moves in

The North Island is set to cop a battering on Friday as rain, wind and big swells hit.

MetService has issued a raft of weather watches and warnings as a subtropical low pressure system moves slowly south across the north of the country.

Coromandel will get the worst of the rain which is expected to come through between 1am and 9pm on Friday. According to MetService warnings, the region can expect 130mm to 180mm through the course of the day.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Bay of Plenty which should expect up to 140mm, while Gisborne could see as much as 200mm.

READ MORE:

* Strong winds, heavy rain forecast for North Island

* Heavy rain, severe gales to batter top half of North Island from Thursday night

* Reports of flooding in Northland as bad weather expected for rest of week



Stuff The North Island is set to cop a battering on Friday as rain, wind and big swells hit.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible and potentially hazardous driving conditions, MetService said.

Northland, Auckland and the Hawke’s Bay also have heavy rain watches in force, from late on Thursday through to Friday evening.

Strong winds are also set to hit Northland from Bay of Islands southwards, as well as Auckland from the Harbour Bridge northwards, also Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

Northland and Auckland will face strong southeasterly winds – which may approach severe gales at times.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam told motorists to keep an eye on the weather conditions and local Waka Kotahi traffic warnings.

Bellam also said the weather would drive large swell across the north and east of the North Island.

Weather for the most of the South Island is set to remain sunny through the day.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added.