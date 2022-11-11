Coromandel urged to 'hunker down' as rain still lashes parts of North Island

Heavy rain and severe winds have battered parts of the the North Island on Friday as a subtropical low moves through.

Coromandel will get the worst of the rain, expected until 9pm on Friday. Residents are being warned to “hunker down” and avoid unnecessary travel.

Northland experienced “torrential” rain overnight and there are power outages across the region.

A raft of weather watches and warnings are in place.

Bad weather and flooding has forced roads to close across Northland and Coromandel.

Police have been called out to weather-related incidents on Tairua Rd, Hikuwai, as they have affected access to eastern Coromandel settlements.

The road is blocked 1km north of McBeth Rd and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route and to expect delays.

It’s also reported that the one-lane bridge to Pauanui is impassable, motorists are advised to seek an alternative route or to limit travel until the situation is resolved.

Meanwhile in Northland, surface flooding has been reported across the region along with debris, slips and hazards.

SH1 was closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd in Whakapara with detours in place for motorists.

MetService has issued a raft of weather watches and warnings as the subtropical low pressure system moves slowly south across the north of the country.

Tom Lee/Stuff Surface flooding at Hikuai from Tairua River during the heavy rain on Friday.

Coromandel is expected to get the worst of the rain, which is forecast to continue until 9pm on Friday.

According to MetService warnings, the region could expect 130mm to 180mm through the course of the day.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Northland and Auckland until 8pm on Friday, with the possibility of localised downpours of 25-40mm in an hour.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisbourne.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible and potentially hazardous driving conditions, MetService said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Coromandel residents have been urged to stay home until the weather improves.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for Auckland, north of Takapuna, Great Barrier Island and the ranges of Hawkes Bay.

Strong winds are also set to hit Northland from Bay of Islands southwards, as well as Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel, Waikato north and east of Hamilton, Bay of Plenty and Manawatū and Horowhenua.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said rain in Northland had been “torrential” overnight with 136mm recorded in 12 hours near Whangārei Airport, with 32.8mm falling in the last hour.

Corrigan said that was an “extremely heavy” amount to fall in an hour.

Strong winds are also in store for Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

Northland and Auckland will face strong southeasterly winds – which may approach severe gales at times.

Corrigan said gusts of 109kph had been recorded in Whangaparāoa, north Auckland.

The Thames Coromandel District Council said people in Coromandel should avoid unnecessary travel on Friday and stay out of the wet weather.

“Hunker down for the day folks, we are in for a wild, wet and windy Friday which will intensify through the day easing later this evening,” emergency management unit head Garry Towler said.

Weather for most of the South Island is set to remain sunny through the day.

Weather for the North Island would be improving in time for the weekend, Corrigan said, with showers on Saturday.

Temperatures would be noticeably warmer in Hawke’s Bay with Napier, Hastings and Wairoa set to reach 27C compared to 17C-18C on Friday.