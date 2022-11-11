'Torrential' rain in Northland overnight, Coromandel urged to 'hunker down'

Heavy rain and severe winds are expected across the North Island on Friday as a subtropical low moves through.

Coromandel will get the worst of the rain, between 1am and 9pm on Friday. Residents are being warned to “hunker down” and avoid unnecessary travel.

Northland experienced “torrential” rain overnight and there are power outages across the region.

Auckland commuters have been warned to expect lane closures on the Harbour Bridge due to strong winds.

A raft of weather watches and warnings are in place.

“Torrential” rain has slammed Northland overnight, while those in Coromandel are being warned to stay home as bad weather moves through.

Are you affected? Send your photos/videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Meanwhile, lanes may be closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge on Friday due to forecast strong winds.

READ MORE:

* Strong winds, heavy rain forecast for North Island

* Heavy rain, severe gales to batter top half of North Island from Thursday night

* Reports of flooding in Northland as bad weather expected for rest of week



MetService has issued a raft of weather watches and warnings as a subtropical low pressure system moves slowly south across the north of the country.

Coromandel will get the worst of the rain which is expected to come through between 1am and 9pm on Friday.

Northland Regional Council/Supplied The Kaeo River is swollen after "torrential" rain in Northland overnight.

According to MetService warnings, the region can expect 130mm to 180mm through the course of the day.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Bay of Plenty which should expect up to 140mm, while Gisborne could see as much as 200mm.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible and potentially hazardous driving conditions, MetService said.

Northland, Auckland and the Hawke’s Bay also have heavy rain watches in force, from late on Thursday through to Friday evening.

Supplied Strong winds are forecast on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge on Friday.

Strong winds are also set to hit Northland from Bay of Islands southwards, as well as Auckland from the Harbour Bridge northwards.

Waka Kotahi warned Auckland commuters to drive with caution, especially motorcyclists and those in high-sided vehicles. Lanes could close on the Harbour Bridge, the agency warned.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said rain in Northland had been “torrential” overnight with 136mm recorded in the past 12 hours near Whangārei Airport, with 32.8mm falling in the last hour.

Corrigan said that was an “extremely heavy” amount to fall in an hour.

Top Energy's outage map showed more than 200 households in Opononi were without power due to “extreme weather”.

The power went out about 12.30am and was not expected to be restored until after lunchtime on Friday.

Strong winds are also in store for Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

Northland and Auckland will face strong southeasterly winds – which may approach severe gales at times.

Corrigan said gusts of 109kph had been recorded in Whangaparāoa, north Auckland.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam told motorists to keep an eye on the weather conditions and local Waka Kotahi traffic warnings.

Bellam also said the weather would drive large swells across the north and east of the North Island.

The Thames Coromandel District Council said people in Coromandel should avoid unnecessary travel on Friday and stay out of the wet weather.

“Hunker down for the day folks, we are in for a wild, wet and windy Friday which will intensify through the day easing later this evening,” emergency management unit head Garry Towler said.

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Coromandel until 9pm on Friday.

People should expect 130 to 180 mm of rain about the ranges, but 70 to 120 mm near the coast. Gale force easterly winds with gusts up to 100km/h would persist throughout the day.

Heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Weather for most of the South Island is set to remain sunny through the day.

People were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added.

Weather for the North Island would be improving in time for the weekend, Corrigan said, with showers on Saturday.

Temperatures would be noticeably warmer in the Hawkes Bay with Napier, Hastings and Wairoa set to reach 27 degrees compared to 17 to 18 degrees on Friday.