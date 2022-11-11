Worst of the wet weather over after Gisborne town advised to evacuate, river flooded to 11.6m

Residents in Mangatuna, Gisborne, were told to evacuate on Friday as heavy rain lashed the area, causing a nearby river to rise.

An update from the Gisborne District Council on Friday evening advised that the worst was over, however, as the rain was moving away.

The council said many residents along the East Coast had self-evacuated after more than 185mm of rain fell north of Tolaga Bay.

Contractors will be out at first light on Saturday to assess and repair damage.

Parts of State Highway 35 between Okitu and Tolaga Bay have reopened after the flood water receded, but the road between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria was still closed.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Nedine Thatcher Swann said river levels peaked around 6pm, with surface flooding and road damage evident across the northern part of Tairāwhiti.

“The Hikuwai River peaked at 11.6m around 6pm. Our e-texts were sent out before that and we heard many people had already self-evacuated.

“We will keep a close eye on river levels overnight and thank everyone who moved quickly today to ensure everyone was safe.”

Supplied Floodwaters surround a house near Tokomaru Bay on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, it was strongly advised that residents of Mangatuna evacuate and that those along Paroa Rd, Mangaheia, prepare to leave.

Friday's wild weather comes almost one year on from the Sponge Bay flood event.

Bad weather and flooding also forced roads to close across Northland and Coromandel on Friday.

Police were called out to weather-related incidents on Tairua Rd, Hikuwai, as they have affected access to eastern Coromandel settlements.

The road was blocked 1km north of McBeth Rd and motorists were advised to seek an alternative route and to expect delays.

It’s also been reported that the one-lane bridge to Pauanui is impassable, with motorists advised to seek an alternative route or to limit travel until the situation is resolved.

Meanwhile in Northland, surface flooding was reported across the region along with debris, slips and hazards.

Tom Lee/Stuff Surface flooding at Hikuwai from Tairua River during the heavy rain on Friday.

SH1 was closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd in Whakapara with detours in place for motorists.

MetService issued a raft of weather watches and warnings as a subtropical low pressure system moved slowly south across the north of the country on Friday.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said rain in Northland had been “torrential” overnight into Friday, with 136mm recorded in 12 hours near Whangārei Airport, with 32.8mm falling in a single hour.

Tom Lee/Stuff Coromandel residents have been urged to stay home until the weather improves.

On Friday night, heavy rain warnings were in place for Gisborne, both north and south of Tokomaru Bay.

Heavy rain watches were in effect for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and the ranges of Hawke's Bay, including the eastern hills south of Hastings

Weather for the North Island would be improving in time for the weekend, Corrigan said, with showers on Saturday.

Temperatures would be noticeably warmer in Hawke’s Bay with Napier, Hastings and Wairoa set to reach 27C compared to 17C-18C on Friday.