Why are we getting so much wet, stormy, thundery weather lately?

A water spout was spotted near the North Shore suburb of Takapuna on Sunday.

Thunderstorms, hail and even tornados have ripped across the country in the past week, thanks to climate patterns and differing air temperatures.

Warm air fuels rain and storms, helped along by colder air which makes warmer air more buoyant, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

“We have today [Tuesday] some cold air driven by the upper atmosphere moving over the North Island as well,” James said.

“The air at the bottom is warmer and wants to move upwards. The air at the top is colder and wants to move downwards. The two factors together increase the upwards motion.”

The atmosphere was unstable and could result in localised thunderstorms, with a possibility rain could fall at a rate of 25mm an hour on Tuesday.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said that low pressure systems sitting to the west of the country “acted like a cog and drew warm, humid air from the tropics and sub-tropics providing fuel for the rain.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Thunderstorms have brought heavy rain across the country over the past week.

That low pressure was also moving towards New Zealand and helping to lift the air.

November had been particularly wet across much of the North Island so far, with some places having already received triple their usual average for the whole of November.

In the South Island, the rain had been much more variable.

While Christchurch Airport had already received 193% of its November average, Nelson was spot on the average, although there were still eight days to go in the month and Musselburgh near Dunedin was at only 39% of normal so far.

The La Niña climate driver was a key reason for the extended period of warm, humid air and storminess, said Brandolino.

Typically with La Niña there was lower than normal air pressure to the west.

ALEX CAIRNS The North Island is set to see stormy weather continue on Tuesday evening, with a possibility rain could fall at a rate of 25mm an hour.

At the same time, there was typically higher than normal air pressure to the south and east.

Those two factors worked together to increase winds from the northerly quarter.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that along with La Niña another feature called the Southern Annular Mode had been strongly positive during November.

That meant the Southern Ocean was less active than usual, which tended to mean more weather coming from the east.

There had been higher than normal pressures to the southeast. That blocked the low pressure systems to the west, meaning they had been hanging around, and bringing the humid conditions, showers and rain.

The pattern of more air from the north and east had dominated in the past fortnight, while in the first week of the month the weather was more from the west, bringing rain to the West Coast.

Changeable weather is expected to continue for the next week, with a chance of a brief ridge of high pressure on Sunday into Monday, “but that’s very short-lived”.

More of a southwest flow was expected to arrive in Southland on Thursday. That would have some effect on the rest of the country, with temperatures expected to ease towards more average levels.