Heavy rain for much of the North Island, big swells heading to Wellington

Tuesday's fine start will take a turn in the afternoon as thunderstorms bubble up in many North Island areas - leading to possible downpours as well. An overall shift in wind flow cools things off by the end of the week.

Heavy rain has been falling in Hawke’s Bay and the East Cape, with strong winds, rain, and possible thunder on the western side of the North Island and big waves for the Wellington region.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said the Waikura Valley at the top of the East Cape had 21mm of rain between 3am and 4am on Wednesday while 113mm of rain fell in the 24 hours to 6am.

Te Pōhue near Napier had 44mm in 24 hours, while Napier had 18mm and Hastings had 10mm. It was caused by a “big band [of rain] coming through with a lot of unstable and thundery stuff coming behind it”.

While the east coast should clear on Wednesday morning, places like Taranaki and Horowhenua, possibly to the Kāpiti Coast, could expect heavy rain later on Wednesday with a moderate risk of thunder and wind gusts up to 90kph.

Meanwhile, MetService is expecting waves north of Wellington will be around a metre tall on Wednesday morning, increasing to 4m on Wednesday afternoon. The swells will die down to 3m on Thursday morning.

JOEL MAXWELL/STUFF/Stuff Big waves battering the waterfront pathway on The Parade, in Paekākāriki on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. (File photo from 2018)

A warning applies to the Kāpiti-Porirua coast running as far north as Ōtaki and as far south as Cape Terawhiti.

A spokesperson for the Interislander ferry said they would be keeping an eye on the swells.

“We are not expecting Interislander sailings to be affected by the sea conditions, but, as always, we will monitor the situation closely.”

Other than the wind, the forecast in the city is for early morning showers, a clear period in the middle of the day, and moving into late evening showers.

The system brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the top half of the north on Tuesday, after a wild weekend that saw flash flooding, falling trees, thunderstorms, waterspouts and tornados.