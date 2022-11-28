Days out from summer, outlook only fair to middling

The slip closed near the Porirua interchange closed southbound lanes as rain fell across the lower North Island.

Summer looks set to start the way spring is finishing – with plenty of showery weather, along with outbreaks of heavy rain and gales in some places.

The beginning of meteorological summer on Thursday also looks set to be a little on the cool side, but MetService is offering hope it could be sunny for some.

For many parts of the country, the best weather for the week through to Friday could well be on Monday and Tuesday.

A “slim” ridge of high pressure was expected to be over the country on Monday, but would move away to the east on Tuesday, MetService said.

READ MORE:

* 'Huge' amount of rainfall as thunderstorms hammer region

* Trees down and spots of flooding as thunderstorms roll across Auckland

* 'Very heavy' burst of rain causes flash flooding through Twizel township



It forecast the ridge would be followed by a broad low and series of associated fronts moving across Aotearoa New Zealand late Tuesday and through Wednesday, the last day of spring. The low was expected to bring rain and strong north to northwest winds to many areas.

A showery southwest flow is forecast for Thursday, easing on Friday as a ridge moves in from the west.

supplied A slip on SH2 at Lower Hutt on Sunday closed northbound lanes heading away from Wellington city. The picture shows the last few cars making their way through the mud before northbound lanes were closed.

Auckland is forecast to have cloudy periods and isolated morning showers on Monday, with a high of 19C. Showers are expected again on Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday.

Clouds are forecast for Thursday, the first day of summer, but the city is given a good chance of staying dry through until the end of the weekend. Daytime highs aren’t expected to top 20C on the first few days of summer.

Showers are forecast to die out in Wellington on Monday morning, with sunshine to follow. But it will be gone by Tuesday, as first cloud, then evening rain moves in, along with strong northerly winds.

Wednesday is expected to be showery but windy, and while a few showers are possible for the next two days, there’s also a good chance of some sunshine.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rain failed to dampen the mood at the 2022 Auckland Santa parade on Sunday.

Christchurch has a good chance of staying dry on Monday and Tuesday, with some sun, but also fresh winds. Temperatures will warm from a peak of only around 12C on Sunday, to an expected high of 22C on Tuesday.

That’s about as good as it’s expected to get for the South Island’s largest city this week. Showers are expected to develop on Wednesday, and some could continue into Thursday, although southwesterlies should be easing by then.

Rain and southerlies, with a high of just 14C, are forecast for Friday.

MetService is expecting Monday to stay dry for most of the country, and there’s a chance the North Island will stay dry for most of Tuesday, although clouds are expected to thicken. Canterbury is expected to remain sunny on Tuesday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Meteorological summer starts on Thursday, and a sunny day is forecast for some parts of the country, including New Plymouth, shown here in a file picture.

Some rain or showers are expected for most areas on Wednesday.

Areas given the best shot of having a dry, sunny start to summer on Thursday are the upper half of the North Island, and the top of the South Island, although it could be breezy.

If the forecast holds steady, the best weather for the first few days of summer looks likely to be around the periphery of the central North Island.

Places such as Tauranga, Whakatane, New Plymouth, and Hamilton are forecast to have plenty of sunshine, with little chance of showers for several days from Thursday.