Don't be fooled by the cool start to summer, humidity is on the way

A generally unsettled period of weather begins this week, stretching periods of rain across the country through to the weekend.

After a settled, coolish first week of summer, a spell of wetter, windier and more humid weather is on the way.

MetService said a ridge of high pressure that had been holding steady over the North Island was set to move away to the east on Wednesday.

That would make way for a series of more active weather systems coming from the Tasman Sea.

“From Wednesday onwards we see a change from southwesterlies to northeasterly winds across the country,” MetService said.

“This will bring periods of rain to most areas; upper parts of the North Island as well as western parts of the South Island could be in line for heavy rain.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Pupils from Taranaki’s Waitara Central School started summer with a visit to the beach last week. The weather is expected to warm in the coming week, but rain and wind is also in the forecast.

Niwa Weather said the week ahead reflected the affect of the La Niña climate driver on the weather.

”Fingers of tropical moisture are commonly expected to reach down and touch New Zealand in the coming week,” Niwa Weather said.

”Warm seas in the southwest Pacific are causing rising air and storminess, some of which reaches us.”

MetService is forecasting a chance of heavy rain in eastern Northland and northern Auckland region, mostly overnight Wednesday. Easterlies could also approach severe gale strength in Auckland from Whangaparaoa north overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

There’s a chance of heavy rain during Wednesday for Coromandel Peninsula, with a more significant spell of heavy rain on Thursday, mainly about the ranges.

Periods of heavy rain are also possible for western Bay of Plenty from noon Wednesday and through Thursday, mainly about the Kaimai Range.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Competitors fishing at Hook Beach, South Canterbury on Saturday.

After the rain and wind on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise in Auckland – to 24C – with northerlies on a showery Friday.

Wellington is expected to be mostly cloudy during the next two days, with fresh southeasterlies on Wednesday, turning northeast on Thursday. A high of just 16C is forecast for Wednesday.

Christchurch is expected to stay dry for the next two days, with fresh northeasterlies from the middle of the day on Wednesday, and a high of just 14C.

Tom Lee/Stuff Heavy rain is on the way for parts of the upper North Island in the next few days. (File photo)

Morning rain is forecast for the city on Friday, but it will be warmer, with an expected high of 22C, rising to 24C with northerlies on Saturday.

MetService expects another spell of more settled weather to follow, with high pressure expected to edge across the country again.

”We can expect increasingly warm and settled weather in the run up to Christmas, although showery at times mainly in the north and east,” MetService said.