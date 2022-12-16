Weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms just as schools break for summer

Rain and thunderstorms are coming just as many schools break for the summer.

Wet weather is forecast from Friday, with heavy rain possible for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and the West Coast, according to the MetService.

Thunderstorms could also hit much of the South Island and inland areas from Waikato south in the North Island.

Rain is forecast for Auckland on Saturday, but Sunday is expected to be a better day, although still showery.

Wellington is also expected to have rain on Saturday, which will ease to showers onSunday.

It’s not all bad for Christchurch. It will be mainly fine weather on Saturday, but a dreary day on Sunday. Christchurch is expected to have more dry weather than the other two main cities in the run up to Christmas.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the country was predisposed to high pressure.

“That’s why we’ve had a persistence of warm, muggy air,” he said. “Currently there is a high to the east, which has been very static for a while.

“No weather feature coming from the Tasman has been able to move across,” McInnes said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Wet weather and thunderstorms are forecast over the weekend, but there’s hope for sunshine on Christmas Day.

While there was a low in the Tasman Sea, because of the high it was not shifting and gradually weakening.

“If you look at an image, there’s a huge band of cloud over New Zealand with rain in it. That’s related to that low being held in the Tasman,” McInnes said.

Between them, the high and the low were responsible for the northerlies that were bringing warm, subtropical air over the country.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Enjoying some warm sunshine in Wellington on Tuesday.

While temperatures were expected to cool a little next week, with the low helping to push some cooler air in, it would still be relatively warm and humid.

“Because there is still a preference for the northerly flow, and because of the high pressure, it’s not really getting flushed away,” McInnes said.

Christmas Day weather

The first official Christmas forecast is out, with the MetService’s 10-day forecast.

There’s hope that December 25 could be OK for much of the country, but it’s too far away to be sure, and rain can’t be ruled out.

Models were indicating a couple of scenarios for Christmas Day.

“Currently the most likely one that the models are indicating the strongest is a high over or around New Zealand, which is great.

“But it doesn’t preclude any rainfall. With all these scenarios there’s afternoon shower activity,” McInnes said.

The other scenario was for a low pressure system to move through on or around Christmas.

For that to happen, the blocking high to the east would have to move enough to allow the low to come through.

“It’s a big blocking high. It’s a big barrier, essentially, but if the barrier moves enough the low can sneak over,” McInnes said.