Tornado takes roof off Central Otago house, damages others
A house has lost its roof and several others have been damaged after a tornado hit near the Central Otago town of Alexandra.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene on the outskirts at Leaning Rock Rd, Springvale, about 6.30pm.
It appeared the tornado had hit and blown the roof off one house and damaged up to four others, but that was yet to be confirmed, she said.
There was debris scattered around the area.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford confirmed firefighters also attended.
There were no injuries, he said.
The MetService warned of possible thunderstorms and hail in the area until late evening.