Warning lifted for severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes and hail in South Waikato

Severe thunderstorms are hitting the South Waikato region near Cambridge.

A severe thunderstorm warning for South Waikato has been lifted.

Metservice earlier issued a warning saying severe thunderstorms were detected near Cambridge on Sunday night, and were moving towards the south-east.

The storms were expected to come with torrential rain.

The thunderstorms had been expected to hit Arapiuni, Maungatautari, Arohena and Hodderville before 7pm on Sunday, but have since passed.