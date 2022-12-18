Warning lifted for severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes and hail in South Waikato
A severe thunderstorm warning for South Waikato has been lifted.
Metservice earlier issued a warning saying severe thunderstorms were detected near Cambridge on Sunday night, and were moving towards the south-east.
The storms were expected to come with torrential rain.
The thunderstorms had been expected to hit Arapiuni, Maungatautari, Arohena and Hodderville before 7pm on Sunday, but have since passed.