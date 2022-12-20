Downpour floods premises in Greytown

St Luke’s Church on SH2 in Greytown was also affected by flooding.

At least two shops, a church and some private residences were flooded by a sudden downpour in Greytown on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to multiple call-outs after torrential rain hit the South Wairarapa town just after 2pm.

One of the affected stores was Cahoot Cafe on SH2 in the centre of town.

Owner Terry Wiggins said though the flooding came through the building shortly after they closed for the day, it would cause a serious business disruption.

With water throughout the building and into the preparation area at the back, they would not be able to open on Wednesday.

She was frustrated that the camber of the road and angle of the footpath meant heavy rain would flood the premises.

“I’ve been whinging to council for three years now. See how the road cambers like this, and when we have a flood and drains are blocked all the water comes in under the door.

“Today we were caught be surprise and it’s come through here and stripped all our floors through here.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Cahoot Cafe on Main St in Greytown was flooded by rain on Tuesday afternoon. Owner Kerry Wiggins said water in the food preparation area would prevent them from opening the following day.

Staff at Meeneez Sweet Shop on Main St just north of Cahoot were also left mopping up on Tuesday afternoon and the pharmacy next door remained open but had sandbags at the doorway to prevent water coming in.

St Luke’s Church and the petrol station further south on SH2 also had flooding.

More heavy rain was predicted in Wairarapa and other parts of the North Island on Tuesday evening.