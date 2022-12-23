Thunderstorms set to ease, clearing to fine skies leading up to Christmas

Those planning a classic Kiwi Christmas by the beach are being warned to pack some sunblock as MetService forecasts fine weather for most of the country on Friday, and in the lead up to Christmas.

“We’re basically going to be getting fewer showers every day as we get to Christmas,” said Alwyn Bakker​ MetService meteorologist.

This comes after severe thunderstorm watches were issued on Thursday for both the North and South islands.

However, this was set to clear before Christmas day.

READ MORE:

* Rain and thunderstorms set to pepper the country in lead-up to Christmas

* Christmas Day weather: The best spots to enjoy some sunshine

* Thunderstorms and showers for central North Island, unusually cool further south

* Christmas thunderstorms for some, cool for many, some showers, many stay dry



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dry weather and isolated showers are forecast for much of the country on Friday. (File photo)

MetService has forecast dry weather with isolated showers expected in parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island on Friday.

“We've got a low pressure system moving across parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island, so there's going to be showery conditions through there. It's otherwise going to be quite nice,” Bakker said.

He said Auckland would be picking up those isolated showers in the North Island and there would be a few showers also around the Waikato region.

In the South Island, some showers were expected to develop throughout the day moving through to the east coast and south of Marlborough.

“Parts of the South Island including the Westland District down through to Fiordland should be clear, but there is a possibility of showers for those in Christchurch,” said Bakker.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Scattered showers are forecast to develop inland from midday in Dunedin. (File photo)

Meanwhile, in Dunedin, thunderstorms and hail were possible from the afternoon.

“Dunedin will mostly be fine apart from some morning cloud, and scattered showers developing inland from about midday,” said Bakker.

MetService forecasts this may become widespread and heavy at times in the afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms and hail.

For those thinking Christmas this year would be spent indoors, Bakker had some good news.

“We're on an improving trend, so it will be generally quite nice. If you're planning a kiwi Christmas by the beach, pack sunblock.”

He said there would be a few inland showers popping up in the daytime, but people located around the fringes of the country shouldn't be seeing any showers on Christmas day.