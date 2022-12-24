Scattered showers, thunderstorms for parts of the country over Christmas

Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms are coming to parts of the country over Christmas – but most areas can at least expect fine weather on Sunday afternoon.

A low pressure system made its way across the country on Friday, which should move off to the east, clearing to fine skies on Saturday – just in time for the holidays.

Aucklanders are being told to expect some cloudy periods and isolated showers throughout Christmas Eve morning, which should clear during the afternoon.

Others in the North Island may not be so lucky.

READ MORE:

* Christmas plans canned after weather forces flight cancellations

* Christmas morning panic? Gift options when you realise you forgot someone

* Thunderstorms set to ease, clearing to fine skies leading up to Christmas

* Northern v southern hemisphere: Who does Christmas better?



“There’s going to be a risk of scattered showers in the afternoon, and some possible thunderstorms across much of the North Island,” MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin​ said.

This would be mainly centred on the south-east parts of the North Island such as Taupō and down towards the Wairarapa coast.

The South Island would also be experiencing similar conditions, Griffin said.

“It will be mostly fine for much of the South Island, but there could be some morning cloud developing on the eastern coast tomorrow.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Scattered showers with the possibility of thunderstorms are forecast for some parts of the country. (File photo)

“This may result in some isolated showers in the south for Fiordland and Southland to start the day.”

He said ahead of the afternoon, there would be some showery conditions popping up along the east coast of the South Island.

“This will be from Canterbury Plains up towards the Marlborough District, possibly some afternoon thunderstorms in Nelson as well.”

Christmas Eve in Wellington is forecast to be mainly cloudy to start the day, with a few showers which should clear to sunny spells.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Christmas Eve in Wellington is forecast to be mainly cloudy in the morning. (File photo)

For those in Christchurch on Christmas Eve, Griffin said there will be some low clouds and drizzle around during the morning, but it should clear.

"There is a chance for one or two showers popping up around during the late afternoon,” he said.

In Dunedin, there would be some scattered morning showers which would become isolated during the afternoon.

Griffin said there is a possibility the showers would linger into the evening.

Those spending their Christmas Eve in Queenstown could expect fine weather apart from some morning cloud and a risk of light showers during the afternoon.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Fine weather is forecast for Queenstown over Christmas Eve. (File photo)

MetService is expecting a high pressure system to start building from Saturday, causing cloudy conditions on the morning of Christmas Day.

”We could see some showers with some possible thunderstorms along the east coast of the North Island and central parts of the South Island around the alps and southwards from there.”

But in the afternoon for the majority of the country, it should generally be fine, Griffin said.

“Although, those in Dunedin on Christmas Day could expect partly cloudy conditions with some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening and a chance of thunderstorms in that area as well.”

He said Auckland and Queenstown should have fine weather on Christmas day, other than some isolated showers throughout the afternoon.

Christchurch was forecast to have a cloudy morning and some light showers, which should clear in the afternoon to a “warm fine breeze”.