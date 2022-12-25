Beachy sunshine to continue for Wellington after Christmas day

The fine weather on Christmas Day lured Wellingtonians to beaches such as Oriental Bay

The good Christmas weather looks set to continue and Wellingtonians can look forward to Boxing Day at the beach.

Unusually warm weather will continue for most of the week, said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

Boxing Day in particular has beach weather in store for Wellington, with Corrigan saying it was “looking like a warm day” for Wellington.

Temperatures around the region will be in the early to mid 20s, and the sun will stick around for a few days after the Christmas festivities are over.

READ MORE:

* Christmas appeal: Meet New Zealand's dedicated volunteer network of whale and dolphin rescuers

* The case for climate education (and optimism)

* Te Hīkoi Toi: Pretty as a picture on Wellington's south coast



“It’s really good weather for being outdoors for the next few days, with lots of sunshine and particularly warm temperatures for the Hutt Valley,” Corrigan said.

The warm temperatures are expected to stay consistently in the low to mid 20s until Friday.

A high of 28C is forecast for Lower Hutt on Boxing Day – which is warmer than usual, compared with a December average of 21C.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellingtonians made the most of the sushine on Christmas Day.

Even Wellington city is set to beat the average. A high of 23C is forecast, compared with an average temperature of 19C in December.

That will feel “noticeably different” from the usual temperature, Corrigan said, making December 26 a good day for the beach.

It was a similar story for Porirua and the Kāpiti Coast, with respective highs of 25C and 24C predicted.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Even the Oriental Bay pontoon got into the Christmas spirit.

As well as the warm temperatures, sea conditions are likely to be good for boating and swimming, with a southeasterly wind and low swells.

The swells would be “quite flat”, Corrigan said.

Christmas Day saw the start of some good holiday weather for Wellington. In the capital city the temperature was 22C at 3pm.

Michaela Newton/Supplied An orca chases a stingray on Christmas Day at Point Gordon in Wellington.

In Lower Hutt the afternoon temperature was 25C, Masterton 23C and Paraparaumu 21C.

The warm Christmas day weather brought with it a pod of orca whales, who appeared to be chasing sting rays on Christmas morning.