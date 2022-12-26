Water turns brown on Napier beaches as algal bloom spreads

The sun is shining but the sea is brown in Napier, as an algae bloom spreads through the bay's water.

It’s not a Code Brown or contamination from sewage – it’s an algal bloom that has taken over the bay, encouraged by warm temperatures and an unusually rainy lead-up to Christmas.

The distinctive red-brown bloom has been visible since December 16 and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has assessed the water samples as having a “low risk” to people.

“As a precaution, it would be best not to swim or harvest shellfish in an area where algal bloom is present,” a regional council spokesperson said.

The bloom is unlikely to be dangerous, but will continue to spread around Napier because of the rainy weather and warm seawater.

The algal bloom can be seen in the ocean from the Napier Port through to Westshore Beach, as well as along the Marine Parade and the Clive to Haumoana area.

On Land and Water Aotearoa’s safe to swim website the bloom pops up as a warning for popular swimming spots around Napier and Ahuriri, including Westshore Beach and Hardinge Rd.

A spokesperson from regional council said the algal blooms were common in Hawke’s Bay.

Scientists from the council had taken samples of the bloom and the results indicated it was low risk. Despite the low risk assessment, the regional council still advised people to keep away.

Erin Gourley/Stuff The bloom is affecting Westshore Beach among other swimming spots in Napier.

Most phytoplankton were harmless, the regional council said, but 2% of algae species could produce harmful toxins which could cause problems for sea animals and people.

The scientists would continue to sample and monitor the algae because the bloom could change over time.

If the bloom did become more of a risk, the council would notify Te Whatu Ora.