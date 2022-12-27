The 'horizontal rainbow' that briefly graced Wellington's skies

Karaka Bay resident Nick Tyler happened to look up at the right moment to see the short-lived ‘cloud-bow’ formation.

Stephanie Turgoose was enjoying a cup of tea on her friend’s balcony in Wellington’s Karaka Bay when she noticed a “horizontal rainbow”.

“They were rainbow colours but didn’t appear to be rainbow-like,” she said.

It appeared like a paint brush stroke among wispy clouds, in the otherwise clear day over the capital.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

The “cloud-bow” is actually called cloud iridescence, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ explained.

The phenomenon occurred when sunlight passed through small rain or ice droplets in the cloud and caused light to spread out.

Seeing it would depend on the composition of the cloud, angle of sun and the time of day, Makgabutlane said.

“We’re quite lucky everything lined up quite nicely.”

MetService had received a number of reports about the clouds – most of which were in Wellington, she said.

The scattered clouds were cirrus clouds which were covering most of the South Island along with a cold front.

Makgabutlane said some had drifted over to Wellington with a south-easterly wind.

Karaka Bay resident Nick Tyler said he was walking his dog in the hills above the bay when he noticed the rainbow.

“It was a pretty weird thing,” he said.

He had never seen clouds like it before but happened to look up at the right moment .

“It didn’t last very long,” he said. It disappeared within about five minutes after he got a snap.

Weather in the capital city would remain settled for the rest of the week but a “good southerly change” on Friday would bring stronger winds and cloud, Makgabutlane said.