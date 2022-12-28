Clear skies, high pressure bring hottest days of summer so far for many

Why it's important for everyone to slip, slop, slap and wrap, regardless of their skin colour.

Many places look set to have their warmest temperature of summer so far in the next few days, as much of the country enjoys long hours of sunshine and little wind.

Just a week on from the summer solstice, UV intensity will be extreme across the country, and people are being urged to protect themselves against harsh sunshine.

In recent months UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021, with suggestions the Tongan eruption in January 2022 may be partly responsible.

Auckland is among the places that could be about to record its warmest day of summer so far, just days after thunderstorms caused flooding and led to flight cancellations in the city.

MetService is forecasting a high of 27C for the supercity on Wednesday, slightly warmer than the highs of 24C to 26C in the past week or so.

123rf UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021.

Christchurch is forecast 31C on Thursday, as northeasterlies turn northwest during the afternoon.

The temperature neared 29C in November, MetService data shows, but has not climbed that high during December.

“We’ve had a reasonable amount of sunshine for many parts of the country in the past few days,” MetService broadcast meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Adding to that, much of the country has been surrounded by high pressure. “We’ve been able to heat up without all of it being blown out over the water,” he said.

Wellington is forecast 22C on Thursday, but the often cool capital has had a few respectable temperatures already this summer, topping 24C on Boxing Day, and getting near 26C in mid-December.

Some other warm temperatures forecast for the next few days include, on Wednesday: 31C in Alexandra, 28C in Queenstown, 27C in Invercargill and Hamilton, 28C in Gore, and 30C in Wānaka.

For Thursday, MetService is forecasting 26C in Dunedin, 31C in Blenheim, 28C in Masterton, and 25C in Nelson.

For Friday, a high of 29C is forecast for Tauranga, with 27C in Napier and Hamilton, while Tokoroa is forecast to reach 28C.

A run of warm days is expected for Taumarunui, which has already reached highs around 27C or 28C in the past three days, and is expected to get to 28C again on Wednesday and Thursday, then push up to 30C on Friday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Wednesday could be the warmest day of summer so far in Auckland, just two days after a thunderstorm caused flooding and flight cancellations.

Some deterioration is expected, with an easterly flow expected to set up across the country from the weekend, having an effect into next week.

It looked as if eastwards facing coastlines would become cloudy and could be showery for several days, Hines said.

“It will be quite persistent east northeast winds, so cloudy and showery for that coastline,” he said.

Extreme UV

Niwa expects the UV Index, a measure of ultraviolet radiation levels, to climb to 13.7 at Leigh, near Warkworth, on Wednesday. A level above 11 is considered extreme.

The sun protection alert period on Wednesday would last from 8.55am to 5.45pm, Niwa said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Warm, sunny days during the summer break are the perfect time to go to the beach. This is Hot Water Beach on Coromandel Peninsula.

At Paraparaumu, the UV Index is forecast to get to 12.7 under clear skies and 12.2 if it’s cloudy, with the same sun protection alert period as at Leigh.

At Christchurch on Wednesday, the UV Index is expected to reach either 12 or 11.7, with the sun protection alert period from 9.04am to 5.54pm.

In Invercargill a UV Index maximum of 11.9 is predicted for Wednesday, with the sun protection alert period from 9.19am to 6.20pm.

Despite constant warnings about dangers posed by high UV levels, a University of Otago study published just before Christmas found the “slip, slop, slap message is still not getting through”.

Excessive ultraviolet radiation had been shown to be associated with skin cancer, Christchurch-based Dr Geri McLeod, who led the study, said.

123RF Protect yourself against sunburn.

New Zealand has one of the highest age-standardised incidence and mortality rates for malignant melanoma of the skin in the world.

“This study confirms that many sunburnt New Zealanders did not use optimal sun protection, instead each protective strategy appears to be seen as an alternative rather than complementary pattern of behaviour,” McLeod said.

While sunburn rates had dropped during the past 20 years, from about 20% in the early 2000s, New Zealanders still had a “long way to go”.