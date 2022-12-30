Showers roll up the country, temperatures dropping ahead of New Year's celebrations

New Year’s revellers and holidaymakers are being advised to pack a jumper as temperatures look set to drop between now and New Year’s Day.

After the South Island recorded the hottest day of the summer on Thursday, it will face rain on Friday as showers roll up from the south, according to the MetService.

The low-pressure system will push out the high-pressure system and drop the temperature to below average for this time of the year, said forecaster Gerard Bellam​.

He said the front will bring showers across the bottom of the South Island, and the low-pressure front looks set to move gradually north over the next few days.

Rain will hit Wellington on Friday by midday and the showers will continue north along the east coast, hitting Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay by evening.

Bellam said Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Northland would likely be colder than average for the time of year on New Year's Eve and parts of New Year’s Day.

The mercury will likely hover around the late teens, low 20s, according to MetService predictions.

“As we head into the last day of the year we expect the temperatures to be a little below average for this time of year,” Bellam said.

“Pack a hoodie, as a singlet isn’t going to cut it.”

But even though it is a little colder, Bellam said it was important to slip, slop, slap and wrap as the sun was at a “dangerous level for UV”.

In recent months UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021, with suggestions the Tongan eruption in January 2022 may be partly responsible.

Stuff Rain is set to hit parts of the country over coming days. (File photo)

Niwa has been measuring the UV levels, a measure of ultraviolet radiation, as “extreme” over recent days, and Bellam said it was important to watch out for the sun even if it’s cloudy.

But while the rain will wash over parts of the country, the weather is likely to settle after January 1 and temperatures are set to rise again.

On Thursday, the mercury hit 34.4C in Canterbury – the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the country so far this summer. A number of other South Island spots also broke the 30C mark, including Golden Bay and Takaka.

Masterton recorded the hottest temperature for the North Island reaching 28C, with Auckland and Hamilton both reaching 26C.