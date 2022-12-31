New Year's Day fine for most, but the rain is coming to spoil the festivities

Sunny days are coming to an end for parts of the North Island.

Most of the country won’t have to worry about taking an umbrella out on New Year’s Day, but the sunny times are coming to an end with rain set to move in over the coming week.

While the eastern coastline of the North Island will see showers, the rest of the country should see fine weather on the first day of the new year, according to the MetService.

The country has been treated to high temperatures over the Christmas break, with Canterbury recording the hottest day so far this summer on Thursday when it reached 34.4C.

While temperatures have dropped since then, there should still be a few fine days for most of the country before a low-pressure system moves in from the tropics, said MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters​.

Marsters said the more sheltered areas would be the place to be on January 1, with Wanaka and Alexandra expected to hit 27C on Sunday.

The majority of the South Island will escape the rain for a few days.

But Marsters said it was important for anyone looking to make the best of the good weather to make sure they put on sunscreen and didn’t stay out in the direct sun too long, as UV was at dangerous levels.

In recent months UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021, with suggestions the Tongan eruption in January 2022 may be partly responsible.

Niwa has been measuring the UV levels, a measure of ultraviolet radiation, as “extreme” over recent days.

“The fine weather can’t last forever, this low that’s brewing over New Caledonia is going to come and get us,” he said.

Around January 2 the low pressure system will start to roll in, bringing isolated showers to Auckland, Coromandel and Northland, Marsters said.

Tuesday will bring a few showers for the upper half of the North Island but rain at night in Northland.

Across the Cook Strait Tuesday will be cloudy with isolated showers, but Canterbury will remain dry.

Rain is set to intensify in Northland, and is expected to move south through Auckland and Taranaki over the course of the day.