Wet start to 2023 not slowing down, with Coromandel facing more rain

The wet start to 2023 is continuing across the motu, with Coromandel and the eastern Bay of Plenty facing more rain in the coming days.

The same weather system is also set to drench western Bay of Plenty and the East Cape. The rain is expected to gradually push south into the central North Island, Hawke’s Bay, and Wairarapa.

Severe gales were also possible in the central and lower North Island through till the middle of next week.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam​ said there was no sign the wet weather was slowing down for some of the country’s most popular holiday spots.

“We’re seeing an influx of wind and moisture coming in as subtropical weather moves its way down towards us with no indication of any settled period coming soon.

“It’s been quite a long spell of unsettled weather which we usually wouldn’t see to this extent but what it means is that we’re going to be in for a rough ride this January.”

The rain is hitting some of the country’s top summer holiday spots, as hundreds of residents from Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch flock to baches at the top of the South Island, the Coromandel and the eastern Bay of Plenty area.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Storms on the Coromandel Peninsula left a bridge at the Hikuai Pauanui intersection underwater.

The Coromandel Peninsula in particular is reeling after extreme heavy weather brought flooding, land slips, and road closures.

Thames Coromandel deputy mayor Terry Walker said the ocean was “raging” and it was “like the middle of winter”.

Meanwhile, locals reported campers from out of town abandoning areas they would ordinarily flock to at the height of summer.

The rain had cut roads around Whitianga but both State Highway 25 and the 309 Road were reopened on Friday.

LIZ GOLDSWORTHY/Supplied A slip on State Highway 25, on the Coromandel side near Te Rerenga, during a storm on the peninsula.

Bellam said further rain means people in those areas should take extra caution.

“There’s been an awful lot of rain in that area. We recorded that in the Coromandel’s Pinnacle ranges, 351mm of rain fell in 60 hrs.

“That wind and the rain has saturated soils and sets things up for possible disruption.”

Bellam said the prolonged wet spells were partially caused by a large high pressure system west of the country called a blocking high, which has blocked the movement of weather systems that would normally pass in a few days.

Stuff The worst of the country’s weather dampens any hopes of a summer swim at Whangamatā Beach.

He said those same spells will be less pronounced in the western Bay of Plenty and East Cape, where a heavy rain watch was in place for the weekend.

”That same system hitting the Coromandel looks set to drive more wind and moisture into the eastern central parts of the North Island which means more rain for those communities.”

Overall, he advised holidaymakers to take extra caution until the wet weather spell passes.

“If you’re out in those areas, swollen waterways and potentially unstable hillsides will be major hazards if the soil becomes any more saturated.”