Holidaymakers flee, residents prepare for Cyclone Hale

MetService says Cyclone Hale is a significant weather system despite being downgraded from a tropical cyclone.

Civil Defence is warning that Cyclone Hale may “hit hard” and cause coastal damage, slips, surface flooding, road closures and power cuts when it reaches New Zealand.

Heavy rain was expected in Coromandel Peninsula for 25 hours from 8pm on Monday, Gisborne for 27 hours from 8pm on Monday, and in Hawke’s Bay for 29 hours from 3am on Tuesday, MetService said.

The heaviest rain was forecast in Gisborne, where 130mm to 180mm was expected. Large waves were expected to hit eastern coastlines from Northland to Wairarapa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi also warned that slips and flooding may force it to close some state highways across the North Island, while strong wind may affect the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence advised residents to be prepared to evacuate, with rapidly rising streams and rivers, and surface flooding and slips possible.

“If you know you could possibly get cut off, make plans to move now or be prepared with enough supplies for 3 days including medication,” the organisation said.

“If you're camping in an exposed coastal area you should consider moving now.”

All unsealed roads would be closed to heavy freight trucks for 24 hours from 8pm on Monday, to minimise the impact to the unsealed road network.

Holiday-makers have left Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, in droves in anticipation of the cyclone.

Dion Milner, who manages the Tolaga Bay Holiday Park, said most guests packed up and left after he shared the forecast with them during the weekend.

"We've got a few hardy ones staying on, but most have gone," he said.

SUPPLIED A snapshot from MetService on Monday of the forecast rain, pressure and wind at noon on Tuesday as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island.

There were close to 300 people staying at the camp ground during the weekend. On Monday it had dropped to 53.

"Our camp's looking very bare. Those that have stayed are well-prepared. We're just going to sit tight and see what happens," he said.

Thames-Coromandel District Council The Thames-Coromandel District Council is still assessing damage from last week's storm as it prepares for the next one. A drone image shows a slip under the 309 Road.

Gisborne residents Matt and Sophie Lyell were moving belongings in their garage to higher places and locating sandbags.

Their property, which is about 3km east of the city centre, has flooded three times since the Lyells bought it in mid-2019.

The worst flood, in November last year, saw shin-deep water flowing through the family's garage.

Lyell said recent rain meant the land was already saturated, with no capacity to soak up any more.

"We get a good 15 centimetres [of water] across the whole section, so we naturally get pretty anxious whenever these storms hit," he said.

Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence controller Gary Towler said the incoming cyclone had the potential to cause damage along eastern coastlines.

Stuff Sodden weather has been plaguing the country since the New Year.

Emergency staff were meeting with MetService, Waikato Regional Council and coastal scientists to assess what might happen.

“We are not sugar-coating this one – it will hit hard and likely cause coastal damage as well as the usual slips, surface flooding and power outages," Towler said.

“The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structure damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā.

“Everyone on the Coromandel, especially on the eastern side needs to stay up to date and be somewhere safe by Monday night, ready to ride this out for at least 24 hours.”

He said with the ground already saturated from last week’s inundation more slips would definitely be on the cards.

Eastern Region lifesaving manager for Surf Lifesaving NZ, Chaz Gibbons-Campbell was asking people not to visit beaches to watch the large waves produced by the storm.

“Strong surges are expected along our coast which can knock people off their feet and sweep them out to sea,” he said.

Tairua Campground managers Heather Staines and Charlie Czepanski said it had been a tough start to 2023 with last week’s storm followed by an earthquake and now another storm on the horizon.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said Cyclone Hale originated in the Coral Sea off the northeast coast of Australia. That area was a common spot for cyclones to form during seasons affected by La Niña conditions, Little said. Beginning as a tropical cyclone, Hale has since been downgraded by MetService, but remains a significant weather system and continues to be referred to as Cyclone Hale.

The cyclone, the first of the 2023 season in the South Pacific, was named by the Fiji Meterological Service on Sunday morning.

The effects of the cyclone were likely to weaken as it travelled south-eastwards across the North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and movement of Cyclone Hale, but it will bring a period of heavy rain, gale or severe gale winds and hazardous coastal conditions to parts of the North Island and Marlborough from Monday evening through until Thursday morning," Little said.

Civil Defence and Emergency Management acting director Roger Ball warned people in Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay and the Coromandel Peninsula to check updates from MetService and local Civil Defence Emergency Management.

”Stay safe out there – it’s been a tough week already for the upper and central North Island. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your whānau is to make an emergency plan and prepare your whare.

“Bring inside or tie down items which could be lifted by strong winds. Turn any trampolines upside down. Remove debris or loose items from around your property, clear drains and gutters. Bring your pets indoors, ensure livestock are gathered in a safe place and secure boats or boat trailers.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council warned the weather system was expected to dump more than 230mm of rain in 24 hours with gusts exceeding 110kph.

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler warned Cyclone Hale would "hit hard" and would likely cause coastal damage as well as slips, surface flooding and power outages.

Sodden weather has been plaguing the country since the New Year. Many experienced a water-logged weekend and in the Coromandel, wet weather had driven holidaymakers away and triggered slips that closed highways.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence emergency group controller Ian Macdonald​ said there were varying models showing where exactly the cyclone was tracking.

"The key thing, really, is that people should be hunkering down and staying at home if they can. Stay away from the coast and waterways".

The swell was expected to reach up to 5.5 metres on Tuesday evening, he said.