Prepare for severe weather from Cyclone Hale from tonight, MetService warns

More rain is expected next week as a cyclone nears, bring more rain to eastern areas like Coromandel, where a storm last week left this bridge at the Hikuai Pauanui intersection underwater.

Residents in Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay should once again prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and large waves from Monday evening, as Cyclone Hale dumps more foul weather on the country.

“Be prepared for the worst, and hopefully it ... never gets as bad,” MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said. “Make sure animals are catered for, anything that’s vulnerable.”

The cyclone was moving east-southeast of New Caledonia and was expected to impact northern and central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday as it crossed the South Pacific.

“There will be some real disappointed and nervous people up in those regions looking for any indication it may slip off to the east,” Farmer said.

A Niwa forecast had the subtropical low slamming into East Cape overnight on Tuesday.

But a Sunday night update from MetService showed the low sweeping south over Coromandel on Tuesday evening, moving across to southern Waikato, then pushing southeast across Taupō and landing in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday evening.

Given uncertainty remained about which path the severe weather would take, MetService was warning those in affected regions to be on guard from Monday evening through to Thursday.

Cyclone Hale started as a tropical cyclone and had since been reclassified as a subtropical low due to lower sea temperatures, but Farmer said that did not mean it would be any less intense.

Sodden weather has been plaguing the country since the New Year. Many experienced a water-logged weekend and in the Coromandel, wet weather had driven holidaymakers away and triggered slips that had closed highways.