Warning of severe weather from Cyclone Hale, Gisborne set to get heaviest rain

The forecast is set for more torrential weather in the North.

MetService has issued a raft of warnings for big rain as Cyclone Hale heads towards New Zealand.

The weather forecaster on Monday morning upgraded a number of weather watches to warnings. Heavy rain, possibly resulting in slips and surface flooding, was expected in Coromandel Peninsula for 25 hours from 8pm on Monday, Gisborne for 27 hours from 8pm on Monday, and in Hawke’s Bay for 29 hours from 3am on Tuesday.

The heaviest rain was forecast in Gisborne, where 130mm to 180mm was expected.

Heavy rain was forecast to ease in the North Island’s eastern areas on Wednesday with Cyclone Hale expected to move out to sea.

Holiday-goers have left Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, in droves in anticipation of the cyclone.

Dion Milner, who manages the Tolaga Bay Holiday Park, said most guests packed up and left after he shared the forecast with them during the weekend.

"We've got a few hardy ones staying on, but most have gone," he said.

The rough weather was expected to start hitting the area on Monday afternoon.

There were close to 300 people staying at the camp ground during the weekend. On Monday it had dropped to 53.

"Our camp's looking very bare. Those that have stayed are well-prepared. We're just going to sit tight and see what happens," he said.

The cyclone was re-classified as an ex-tropical cyclone on Monday morning. Meteorologist Clare O’Connor​ said this just meant the makeup of the storm had changed while the severity remained the same.

Civil Defence and Emergency Management acting director Roger Ball on Monday warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous coastal conditions.

“If you are in Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay or the Coromandel Peninsula, stay up to date by checking MetService warnings and following your local Civil Defence Emergency Management group on social media,” he said.

The forecast path of Cyclone Hale, expected to be an ex-tropical cyclone by 12am on Wednesday, according to Niwa.

”Stay safe out there – it’s been a tough week already for the upper and central North Island. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your whānau is to make an emergency plan and prepare your whare.

“Bring inside or tie down items which could be lifted by strong winds. Turn any trampolines upside down. Remove debris or loose items from around your property, clear drains and gutters. Bring your pets indoors, ensure livestock are gathered in a safe place and secure boats or boat trailers.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council warned the weather system was expected to dump more than 230mm of rain in 24 hours with gusts exceeding 110kph.

The impacts will be felt from Monday evening, peaking during Tuesday and passing through by Wednesday afternoon. Coupled with this, Council's coastal scientists forecast storm surges of up to 30cm or more above the three high tides over this time.

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler warned it would "hit hard" and would likely cause coastal damage as well as slips, surface flooding and power outages.

"The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structural damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā," he said.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said people should prepare for the worst.

“Make sure animals are catered for, anything that’s vulnerable.”

The cyclone was moving east-southeast of New Caledonia and was expected to impact northern and central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday as it crossed the South Pacific.

“There will be some real disappointed and nervous people up in those regions looking for any indication it may slip off to the east,” Farmer said.

A Niwa forecast had the subtropical low slamming into East Cape overnight on Tuesday.

But a Sunday night update from MetService showed the low sweeping south over Coromandel on Tuesday evening, moving across to southern Waikato, then pushing southeast across Taupō and landing in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday evening.

With uncertainty about which path the severe weather would take, MetService was warning those in affected regions to be on guard from Monday evening through to Thursday.

Cyclone Hale started as a tropical cyclone and had since been reclassified as a subtropical low due to lower sea temperatures, but Farmer said that did not mean it would be any less intense.

Sodden weather has been plaguing the country since the New Year. Many experienced a water-logged weekend and in the Coromandel, wet weather had driven holidaymakers away and triggered slips that had closed highways.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the cyclone was named by Fiji when it was originally in their patch. He did not know the significance of the name “Hale”, which was said the same as “hail”.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence emergency group controller Ian Macdonald​ said there were varying models showing where exactly the cyclone was tracking.

"The worst of it for us is likely to be from about 1am tomorrow [Tuesday] 'til 8am Wednesday by the looks of it.

"The key thing, really, is that people should be hunkering down and staying at home if they can. Stay away from the coast and waterways".

The swell was expected to reach up to 5.5 metres on Tuesday evening, he said.

Macdonald said the cyclone was moving at a steady rate, with some models showing it missing Hawke's Bay completely, and the situation would become clearer during Monday.

"It's not going to do a Cyclone Bola on us and hover over the east coast for five days," he said.