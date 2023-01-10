South Island enjoys more sunshine while North braces for Cyclone Hale

Tim Christensen, right, his son Levi, 14, and his daughter Monay, 10, jump into the water at Moncks Bay on another warm summer day in Christchurch on Monday.

While the North Island braces for Cyclone Hale, bringing extensive heavy rain and gale force winds, holiday-makers in the South Island should continue to enjoy summer temperatures and sunshine.

MetService tracking for Cyclone Hale suggests it will hit almost all the North Island between Tuesday and Wednesday, but leave the South Island entirely unscathed.

The first signs of the weather system arrived in the form of rain in the Coromandel holiday hotspot of Tairua late on Monday.

Civil Defence had warned the tropical low could be “a significant event with widespread effects” for areas across the east coast of the North Island.

The storm that was forecast by MetService to last several days was expected to cause coastal damage, slips, surface flooding, road closures and power cuts.

METSERVICE MetService says Cyclone Hale is a significant weather system despite being downgraded from a tropical cyclone.

The heaviest rain was forecast in Gisborne, where 130mm to 180mm was expected. Large waves were expected to hit eastern coastlines from Northland to Wairarapa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the south, mostly fine weather is expected, with the West Coast enjoying temperatures up to 5C hotter than normal for this time of year.

Daily highs for the next week are forecast by the MetService to be in the mid-20s in the Queenstown region, up to 30C in Wānaka, and in the low-20s for Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson.

SUPPLIED A snapshot from MetService on Monday of the forecast rain, pressure and wind at noon on Tuesday as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island.

On Sunday, Greymouth recorded its hottest day in 75 years at 30.9C.

A Greymouth Seaside Top 10 Holiday Park staff member said they expect to be even busier in the coming days, with people flocking to the better weather.

“It has been pristine weather here, and we expect more people to follow the better weather,” she said.

Holiday-makers have left Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, in anticipation of the cyclone, while in Canterbury at Okains Bay Camping Ground, which was fully booked over the Christmas/New Year period, people are extending their stays, a staff member said.

Wanaka reached 32C on Monday, with Queenstown 29C, and Alexandra 30C. A similar temperature was expected for Wanaka on Tuesday, then a return to the January average, a MetService spokesperson said.

In Christchurch, Sumner Lifeboat president Blair Quane said the warmer temperatures had made the beaches “extremely busy”, with temperatures reaching 30C last week.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it that busy,” he said.

Quane believed the storms up north last week had brought good swell for surfers to Christchurch.

Learn to Surf Sumner coach Aaron Lock agreed and hoped it would be the case again this week.

“It’s always sad to benefit from others’ misfortune, but we’re always happy to have good swell,” Lock said.

Fine weather is expected in Christchurch for the first day of The Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival on Friday.

The festival will run from January 13 to 29, with international acts, Kiwi talent, and a magic show at the James Hay Theatre in the Town Hall.