Next cyclone may be on horizon as Hale batters New Zealand

New Zealand’s weather woes may take another turn for the worse next week with long range forecasts picking up a second cyclone heading towards the country.

One of the major forecasting models is predicting a storm to form in the tropics this weekend and drop straight down towards the North Island during the week while the other has it dropping down further east and not making landfall at all.

What’s certain is it’s on MetService’s radar.

1 NEWS There have been warnings of serious damage as Cyclone Hale is set to strike after days of rain.

“We are aware of what’s going on there,” MetService Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said on Tuesday as the country was being battered by Cyclone Hale.

Yet Bakker said it was too far out to make any meaningful forecast as to where the cyclone may hit.

“Nine days out is a very long way for a tropical cyclone, they tend to be very chaotic systems.”

He said MetService would continue to monitor predictions of the cyclone’s progress and that “as we get closer we will know more”.

“We can say the situation is looking favourable for something.”

If it eventuates, it would come in the wake of Cyclone Hale, the first in what could be a “summer of cyclones” for the country, kick-started by record sea tempratures and climate conditions, according to scientists.

Warmer water temperatures typically “fuel” the formation of cyclones and how they behave when they reach New Zealand, NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said on Monday.

“Warm waters are fuel for cyclones - becoming like a heat engine for them. New Zealand has been experiencing record sea surface temperatures, and with these forecast to continue into 2023, cyclone predictions are elevated.”

Noll said that while a normal season usually brings one ex-tropical cyclone to New Zealand, “it would not be unexpected given current conditions” that this summer the country will be affected by at least one more cyclone and possibly more either reaching the coastline or passing nearby.

“In October 2021 we were already predicting either a normal or elevated occurrence of cyclones. Given we already have Cyclone Hale, we are already at the normal levels, and it will not be unexpected that we will see more this summer, and this could go on until autumn.”

The South Pacific cyclone season runs from November to April. Warmer sea temperatures south-west of the Pacific Islands, coupled with atmospheric conditions driven by La Niña can energise the formation of cyclones.

“Warm marine temperatures and La Niña are the two main factors driving both the formation of cyclones, and the way they behave when they reach the coastline in terms of precipitation.”