Cyclone Hale moves on, but relief may only be temporary

A drone video showing damage from Cyclone Hale to farmland on Paroa Road, north of Tolaga Bay.

Fine weather is on its way and set to stay until early next week as destructive Cyclone Hale exits Aotearoa.

However, relief may only temporary. Another potential cyclone is on MetService’s radar.

Heavy downpours to the north and east coast regions caused flooding, slips, road closures and a big clean-up for those at the centre of the deluge.

A Mangatuna resident, north of Tolaga Bay in Gisborne, said the storm was “freaky” and he had days of cleaning up ahead.

Moana Nuku, who is a stock manager, said he had lost some stock, although most of it had moved to high grounds.

There was a lot of silt on his section where the flooding breached the property flood banks.

“We’re just waiting till it dries out a little so we can get around.”

BRENNAN THOMAS/Stuff Waterlogged fields surround the mouth of the flooded Waipaoa River, just south of Gisborne, on Wednesday afternoon. But Cyclone Hale is set to move on.

Meanwhile, in the Coromandel, destructive high tide at Mercury Bay on Tuesday, threatened a beach front property, which bore the brunt of the heavy coastal swells generated by Cyclone Hale.

By Tuesday afternoon, the foreshore at the southern corner of Bruce Robert-Troughear’s property had been “scalloped away” by the force of the ocean.

The house was narrowly saved, credit to Robert-Troughear and a team of “about 10 or 15” volunteers who, in a bid to prevent more of his property from being surrendered to the ocean, filled fertiliser bags with quarry spoil to construct an improvised seawall.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Moana Nuku is a farm manager in the hard hit area north of Tolaga Bay. As the rain eased he is gearing up for the big clean-up ahead.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said Cyclone Hale was moving according to plan – south-eastwards away from the country.

Marlborough was hit with heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday afternoon as the storm moved down the country and whipped the region.

Areas in the central and south-eastern parts of the North Island were still getting heavy rain on Wednesday evening but “things were easing”, Pyselman said. All weather warnings and watches expire on Thursday morning.

As the storm moved away, a high ridge of high pressure building from the Tasman Sea would be bringing drier weather and would likely last between Friday and early next week, he said.

Conor Knell/Stuff A destroyed crop field near Mangatuna on the East Cape after Cyclone Hale passed through this week.

Models hinted at another development mid-week next week, up in the sub-tropics, although Pyselman said it could easily change.

“It could go anywhere – it may not even come to anything, but it’s hinting at something at this point.

“Where it ends up, it’s a bit of a roll of the dice at this point.”

There was potential for some rain, even if it wasn’t as severe as a storm.

“The good thing is, we’ve got a high pressure system moving in over for a few days to really allow people to hopefully assess what’s been going on and start clean-ups and give people a bit of a reprieve in the affected areas.

State Highway 2 in Hawke’s Bay between Whirinaki and Wairo as well as SH25 in the Coromandel between Te Puru and Tapu are closed due to slips.

SH1 between Hunterville and Mangaweka and SH35 between Hicks Bay and Te Araroa reopened.

SH35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria remain closed due to the weather.

Conor Knell/Stuff Damage from Cyclone Hale in Tolaga Bay.

Gisborne District Council Civil Defence emergency manager Ben Green said many local roads were still affected. On Wednesday afternoon, 51 local roads remained closed.

Most of the power in the region had been restored. As of 6pm on Wednesday, about 80 homes remained without power, down from over 800 earlier in the day.

While Civil Defence had been stood down, crews would be back on Thursday to assist with the remaining households and to move into damage assessment across the region.

Although the Hikuwai River rose to record-breaking levels overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, no households had been majorly affected and no-one required long-term refuge, Green said.

As the weather settled, he advised people to refrain from getting straight back into catching up with their washing and using excessive amounts of water.

Green was aware of the potential for more wet weather later next week, but the focus would be on reviewing the damage caused while they had some respite from the weather.