Cyclone Hale leaves long Eftpos, ATM and cellphone outages in its wake

A drone video showing damage from Cyclone Hale to farmland on Paroa Road, north of Tolaga Bay.

Cyclone Hale has left the motu but some people are still without power, Eftpos, ATMs and cellphone services.

A local state of emergency remained in place in Tairāwhiti, Gisborne as Civil Defence groups assessed the damage on Thursday.

Communities remained cut off with State Highway 35 still closed between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria, while flooding and silt remained on the road between Ruatoria and Hicks Bay, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said.

However, people wanting to reach Tokomaru Bay or travel south to Tolaga Bay would be able to join convoys on Friday and Saturday along the state highway that has silt up to half a metre thick in some places.

Kate Gough said she had not been able to get in touch with her parents, whose Tolaga Bay property drew attention after images emerged of their home being surrounded by a sea of logs, next to the Mangatokerau River.

It wasn’t the first time Linda Gough had dealt with a flooded property after a deluge in 2018. But Gough thought this time was worse.

Supplied Linda Gough faced a long clean up after her Tolaga Bay property was flooded.

“They were just starting to get on their feet again.”

Gough, who was based in Hamilton, said neighbours used a tractor to check on her parents on Thursday morning .

Unable to use the driveway, which was covered in thick mud and debris, her sister and nephews hiked through the native bush to reach the property.

The basement of the house had water “completely run through it”, smashing their freezer and fridges, covering their caravans and leaving their boats floating down the river.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Cyclone Hale caused extensive flooding at the Goughs’ property.

Her mother said it wasn’t the rain that caused the flooding. She had kept an eye on the river levels at high tide on Tuesday, but an hour later logs started coming down the river.

“She knew it was over from then.

“The river backed onto itself and swelled onto the property... It’s a massive mess.”

Gough said her parents were without power, internet or cellphone .

BRENNAN THOMAS/STUFF Tolaga Bay resident Linda Gough's property is surrounded by a sea of logs in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

Her mum was a bird breeder, but was “devastated” after losing many of the animals.

“She would’ve had 500 birds, some of them are [still] around, but she’s really wrecked about that.”

Coastal communities north of Tolaga Bay were also affected by power and internet outages. Chorus was unable to reach the location of the fibre optic cable break due to the road closure and it being underwater, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said.

Supplied Kate Gough, daughter of Linda Gough, says her mum was devastated at the loss of some of her birds.

“The early indication is they may not be able to access the site to fix it until around midday tomorrow.”

As many as 400 homes had been without power north of the Hikuwai Bridge. As of 5pm on Thursday, 160 were left without power.

The outage was affecting Eftpos and ATMs as well as data and cellphone services, and essential food deliveries were underway for north of Tolaga Bay.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Convoys will guide motorists along cyclone-hit East Coast highway on Friday and Saturday.

Forty-two local roads remained closed as of Thursday evening.

Wigan Bridge on Tauwhareparae Rd would likely remain closed for two weeks and Mangatokorau Bridge at Tolaga Bay was acting as a dam. Civil Defence groups were looking at how to remove the debris, they said.

Meanwhile, 53 households were left without power since Monday with access issues for Eastland Network into Tauwhareparae.

Supplied Linda Gough’s driveway is normally a gravel road but is now unrecognisable after her property flooded this week.

A large landslide dam was also reported on Thursdaywest of Ruatoria, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said.

“This landslide appears to be of a similar scale to the landslide dam that occurred at Mangapoike in 2017.

“Staff are carrying out an urgent assessment of the landslide as a breach of the dam could send a large volume of water downstream towards a road bridge.”

It warned people to stay out of sea and waterways and to avoid unnecessary travel.

“If you need to be out on the road, check our website for road closures, drive to the conditions, take extreme care and be alert for surface flooding, slips and significant dropouts and trees down.”

Further south, SH56 at the Opitiki Bridge in Manuwatū between Tane Rd and Alve Rd remained closed due to flooding.

Kelly, who was staying at the Riversdale Holiday Park, said the access road to Masterton was only accessibly by four-wheel drives as the coastal town in Wairarapa remained largely stranded.