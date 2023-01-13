Summer back on after Cyclone Hale deluge causes widespread flooding

A big high is moving in, but it's not all sunshine this weekend, MetService forecasts.

Summer is making an appearance across most of the country this weekend after Cyclone Hale caused widespread flooding in recent days.

From Friday, the dreary, rainy weather is on the way out as a high pressure system builds in the Tasman and progressively moves across the country, bringing clear skies for the weekend, according to MetService.

The high was set to bring more stable weather and rising temperatures to much of the country, which should last until the start of next week, forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.

Rain will hit the West Coast of the South Island near Westport and Greymouth in the morning, but will dissipate through the day.

The only other places likely to still get a bit of rain over that period will be Northland and parts of the east coast of the North Island – places that were hit hardest by Cyclone Hale – with occasional showers.

But Pyselman said showers in those regions “are hardly worth mentioning” as they would only be passing spots of rain.

The good weather should hold through the weekend and into the early part of next week, with some inland areas on the South Island getting hot.

Beachgoers should remember to be sunsmart, says MetService forecaster Angus Hines.

Wanaka is expected to hit around 28C on Saturday, and on Sunday Alexandra is expected to break 30C.

The rest of the country is expected to see temperatures hovering around the low to mid 20s, Pyselman said.

Fellow MetService forecaster Angus Hines reminded Kiwis to be sensible in the sun as the UV at this time of year was dangerous.

123rf Sunny days are on the horizon for much of the country over the weekend. (File photo)

In recent months, UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021, with suggestions the Tongan eruption in January 2022 may be partly responsible.

This spell of good weather comes on the back of a storm that saw people evacuated from their homes in Northland, Coromandel and around Gisborne because of flooding.

More than 400ml of rain fell on some parts of the Coromandel as Cyclone Hale bore down on the holiday destination.

All flights in and out of Great Barrier Island were able to continue as usual on Thursday, according to the island’s airline, Barrier Air.

Brennan Thomas A drone video showing damage from Cyclone Hale to farmland on Paroa Road, north of Tolaga Bay.

All flights on Friday are expected to depart and arrive to the island on time, with no cancellations.

The good times might not last, though, as one of the major forecasting models is predicting a storm to form in the tropics and hit the North Island during next week.

MetService Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker on Tuesday confirmed the national forecaster was aware of the system but said it was too early to make meaningful predictions of where it would head.