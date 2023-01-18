More heavy rain for Tairāwhiti as state of emergency continues

Arakihi Rd in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. One of many roads to have suffered damage during Cyclone Hale.

Unstable hillsides, sodden ground and wrecked roads await heavy rain forecast to hit Tairāwhiti Gisborne, which is still in a State of Local Emergency, this afternoon.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the region from Uawa/Tolaga Bay north from 3pm Wednesday to 9am Thursday, with 70-90mm expected to fall.

MetService says the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding. Slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The region south of Uawa, including Gisborne city, is under a heavy rain watch over the same period.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said the State of Local Emergency declared last Tuesday was extended until Friday to cover the forecast rain.

SUPPLIED Arakihi Rd in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne is badly damaged.

“At this stage it’s the saturated ground and vulnerable road network that are the main concerns,” the organisation said.

Twenty roads in the region remained closed, with others only open to residents and motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

BRENNAN THOMAS/STUFF Tolaga Bay resident Linda Gough's property is surrounded by a sea of logs in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

“Roads in Uawa (Tolaga Bay) are in a state with lots of silt and debris. Further rain could remobilise the silt back onto some roads,” the organisation said.

Property owners on hills or near waterways are advised to check their properties for cracks or movement.