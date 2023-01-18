More landslides and flooding expected for Tairāwhiti as state of emergency continues

Arakihi Rd in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. One of many roads to have suffered damage during Cyclone Hale.

Unstable hillsides, sodden ground and wrecked roads await the heavy rain forecast to hit Tairāwhiti Gisborne, which is still in a State of Local Emergency, this afternoon.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the region from Uawa/Tolaga Bay north from 3pm Wednesday to 9am Thursday, with 70-90mm expected to fall.

Council and civil defence leaders are warning of further travel interruptions from landslides and flooding.

MetService says the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding. Slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The region south of Uawa, including Gisborne city, is under a heavy rain watch over the same period.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said: “I know our community is exhausted and want to see our district being cleaned up as soon as possible.”

She was hopeful the recovery and clean-up from the storm could start on Friday once the latest rain warning had passed.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Ben Green said the key risks were the saturated land and fragile roads. The State of Local Emergency declared last Tuesday was extended until Friday to cover the forecast downpour.

SUPPLIED Arakihi Rd in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne is badly damaged.

Green urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, saying that interruptions could happen at any time this afternoon and tomorrow.

Gisborne District Council’s principal scientist, Murry Cave​, said the biggest risk to the region was landslides.

BRENNAN THOMAS/STUFF Tolaga Bay resident Linda Gough's property is surrounded by a sea of logs in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

Twenty roads in the region remained closed, with others only open to residents and motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Roads in Uawa (Tolaga Bay) are in a state with lots of silt and debris. Further rain could remobilise the silt back onto some roads,” civil defence said in an update.

Property owners on hills or near waterways are advised to check their properties for cracks or movement.