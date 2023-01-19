New Zealand expected to escape any impact from Tropical Cyclone Irene, now near Vanuatu

Mercury Bay Boating Club is caught in a bind as seas whipped up by Cyclone Hale undermine their building.

New Zealand looks likely to escape any impact from a tropical cyclone that formed in the Vanuatu area overnight.

About 10am Thursday (NZT) Tropical Cyclone Irene was at category 2 strength, and located about 70km west northwest of the island of Tanna, Vanuatu’s weather service said.

In this country, MetService said Irene was expected to remain north of New Zealand.

“At this stage it’s expected to downgrade into a low pressure system well before it gets anywhere near us,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

READ MORE:

* Gisborne area dodges big rain, for now, amid clean up from Cyclone Hale

* State Highway 25A to Coromandel opens for daylight hours

* New lake created by Cyclone Hale being closely watched



“We have this blocking high that will be developing over the country about the same time it (Irene) starts moving towards us. That high will keep any remnants away from us.”

Overnight Thursday going into Friday a few fronts were forecast to cross the South Island, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

Nadi Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre The most recent track map for Tropical Cyclone Irene, issued by the Nadi Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre. Times are UTC, which is 13 hours behind NZDT.

Once those had moved on the high would come in after them, and was expected to show up late Friday, early Saturday, Bakker said. That should keep any further significant rainmakers away heading into next week.

Last week, the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Hale brought heavy rain and flooding, mainly to the north and east of the North Island, and the north of the South Island.

The Vanuatu weather service said heavy rain was expected over the group, with flash flooding, including coastal flooding.

“Seas will become very rough to phenomenal with heavy to phenomenal swells in all Vanuatu waters.”

The forecast tracking map showed Irene passing well to the south of Fiji, and becoming a tropical low overnight Saturday to the northeast of New Zealand.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said wind-driven waves from Irene were expected to combine with higher than usual tides from Friday to Monday to produce a high risk of coastal flooding in some areas. The highest tide of the year was expected on Sunday.

There’s a possibility another tropical cyclone may also be forming in the Coral Sea.

MetService said there was a high risk a tropical low in that area could develop into a tropical cyclone on Saturday. It was expected to track east-southeast towards New Caledonia, then become slow moving just west of New Caledonia during the weekend.

MetService’s Bakker said it was too early to be able to say whether that tropical cyclone, if it did form, could have any effect on this country.