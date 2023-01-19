Ominous funnel cloud formation near Napier unlikely cause for alarm - MetService

As if there wasn’t enough of a political storm in Napier on Thursday, the winds of change also brought an unusual cloud formation to the seaside city.

Hawke’s Bay resident Andrew Frame took this video after pulling over near the Napier airport as the unusual cloud was forming.

“[I] saw the clouds looking ominous on drive back from Bay View just after 2pm,” he said.

MetService meteorologist Mark Todd​ said he believed it was a funnel cloud – the less damaging, calmer precursor to a tornado.

“A tornado is a funnel cloud that reaches the ground,” he explained.

Todd said funnel clouds tended to be “short-lived” and “fairly harmless”.

There were some developing showers which were often associated with funnel cloud formations, he said.

“They’re almost impossible to forecast.”

Todd said it didn’t appear the cloud had reached the ground nor had he heard any reports that it had, though he couldn’t rule it out for sure.

“There are some parts of the country where they tend to be a bit more frequent and I think topography probably plays a role in them,” he said, adding Taranaki and the South Island’s West Coast both seemed prone to these type of formations.

Local topography, such as hills and wind patterns, could also increase the spin in the low level cloud which led to such cloud formations.

After learning it was a funnel cloud, photographer Frame joked “someone's always trying to steal Napier's thunder... or "funnel cloud’ in this case”.