Severe weather warning of heavy rain in Northland, possibly spreading

Northlanders are being warned to batten down the hatches, once again, as MetService issues a severe weather warning for heavy rain.

On Wednesday, the national weather authority issued an orange heavy rain warning, cautioning heavy rain is expected to fall on Northland from late Thursday night.

Between 100mm and 130mm of rain is expected in Te Tai Tokerau, especially in the east and north, with thunderstorms possible.

Peak rates of 10mm to 20mm per hour are expected during Friday morning and afternoon.

The warning period runs from 10pm Thursday to 10pm Friday, but MetService said showers will still be expected throughout the weekend.

The rain is coming from a subtropical low, which could also bring heavy rain to Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula from Friday to Saturday, and western Bay of Plenty on Saturday.

The wet weather is sure to dampen Auckland and Northland Anniversary Weekend plans.

MetService said there is also low confidence of heavy rain hitting the remainder of Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne on Saturday.

Northland has already been hit by two heavy rain events so far in 2023: a storm on January 3 to 5 resulted in two people dying after hitting a downed tree.

The region was also drenched in a month’s worth of rain on January 10 from Cyclone Hale, causing widespread flooding and road closures.