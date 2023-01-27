House lifted off foundations in West Auckland, person trapped inside

Rain has swifty covered the top of the country and warnings have been extended. Thunderstorm activity is expected to run rife around the North Island in the coming days.

A person is trapped inside a house, which has also lifted off its foundations, in West Auckland.

Auckland’s long weekend got off to a very wet start, with rain and severe thunderstorms drenching the region from Friday morning.

Heavy rain is set to fall across most of the North Island throughout the weekend, squashing most outdoor plans.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a house on Camphora Rd in Ranui had been lifted off its foundations by floodwater with a person still trapped inside.

The water is reported to be halfway up the windows

There has already been mass evacuations on that road and others across West Auckland.

Police, fire services and the military are all helping with multiple rescues.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police officers are waist deep in flood water on Camphora Pl, Ranui.

Earlier on Friday, Auckland Transport apologised for any “confusion” in suggesting punters drive to Elton John’s concert at Mt Smart stadium on Friday night, due to the lack of public transport services running.

On Friday afternoon, the organisation issued a statement to correct their previous advice, saying they had a “transport plan” in place.

“A message was published last night on our Facebook page that suggested people should drive to the Elton John concert, in light of partial closure of the rail network by KiwiRail,” Auckland Transport interim chief executive Mark Lambert said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police, Fire services and the military are at Camphora Rd in Ranui helping with the evacuations.

“We want to reassure Aucklanders there is a full transport plan in place, which provides for a range of options,” he said.

“We apologise for the confusion this has caused. We have since updated the post.”

David White/Stuff People try to fish in the middle of Auckland's wild weather.

Meanwhile, water was seen pouring over the road at Brynderwyn Hills, near Waipū in Northland, as the area is deluged in rain.

The Brynderwyn Hills is now closed.

David White/Stuff Ferry services into downtown Auckland have been on hold for an hour after a mooring line problem on the cruise ship Noordam.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland in place until 7pm on Friday, as well as a heavy rain warning.

On Friday afternoon, MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kaipara, Auckland City, Waitākere, Rodney and Albany.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain,” MetService said.

There is also a heavy rain warning for Auckland until 10pm and a strong wind watch until 9pm.

Martin Ward Water was pouring over the road at Brynderwyn hills after heavy rain on Friday January 27, 2023.

Earlier on Friday, areas of North Auckland around Te Arai were without power.

At about 9.30am, Vector was alerted to a power outage that spread 25km from Kawakawa Bay to all the way to Takanini.

A Vector spokesperson said power had been restored by 1pm, but the cause of the outage was still under investigation.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) cancelled all Pine Harbour ferry services until further notice on Friday, due to severe weather.

A Stuff reporter heading across the bridge on Friday afternoon said the Auckland Harbour Bridge’s speed limit had been reduced to 70kph.

David White/Stuff A severe thunderstorm warning is in place across parts of Auckland, and a heavy rain warning for Auckland and Northland.

MetService said on Friday afternoon that an Auckland Council weather station just registered 60mm of rain in an hour.

The wettest place in Aotearoa at 3.30pm on Friday was Castlerock in the Coromandel Ranges, recording 151.5mm recorded over 24 hours, MetService said.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders battle heavy rain and strong winds.

Taranaki residents are being urged to watch out for heavy rain from 2pm onwards.

Even after the heavy rains ease, showers are still on the cards.

Gale force winds are expected for Auckland from early until late on Friday, and northeast winds could get to even severe gale force in exposed places.