Power cuts as wind, rain lash Auckland and Northland

The MetService is warning of heavy rain and wind ahead of the long weekend.

Aucklanders, there’s a long weekend on the horizon. But if you can't see it, that’ll be because the heavy rain is cutting visibility.

The sun rose at 6.30am on Friday but, an hour later, it’s still dark outside – and there are power cuts for some.

Areas of North Auckland around Te Arai are without power as of 6.20am on Friday.

Vector’s website shows large patches near the Auckland border have had power cuts since at least 3am on Friday.

The heavy rain MetService issued warnings about for Northland and Auckland is already lashing Northland and Auckland, with heavy rain warnings also for Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty.

There’s also a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 3pm on Friday, and a strong wind watch in place for Auckland until 8pm on Friday night.

Waka Kotahi NZTA cancelled all Pine Harbour ferry services until further notice on Friday, due to severe weather.

Drivers heading over the Auckland Harbour Bridge should watch out for strong winds expected to gust through the area.

David White/Stuff Wet weathers hits Auckland as pedestrians on K Rd deploy umbrellas.

Waka Kotahi says commuters should drive to the conditions, look out for full bridge closures, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18, Waka Kotahi said.

Northland has seen its fair share of heavy rain overnight, with another 100mm or so expected.

Kāeo has seen 22mm of rain in the past 24 hours, while places like Ngungruru have had more than 30mm.

Supplied Power outages around Te Arai in north Auckland.

Throughout the day, Northland can expect peak rates of 15mm to 25mm per hour during Friday morning and afternoon. Localised downpours of up to 40mm per hour are possible.

Those same peak rates are possible for Auckland on Friday too, with up to 100mm expected to fall.

Taranaki residents are being urged to watch out for heavy rain from 2pm onwards.

It's the third major downpour for Northland in January 2023 alone.

Meanwhile, in the Coromandel Peninsula and in the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne, 110mm to 150mm of rain is forecast about the ranges from Friday until Saturday, with 60mm to 90mm expected closer to the coasts.

Even after the heavy rains ease, showers are still on the cards.

Gale force winds are expected for Auckland from early until late on Friday, and northeast winds could get to even severe gale force in exposed places.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the impacts and possibilities of slips and flooding are likely to be big, particularly because of how wet it's already been since the end of 2022.

In such conditions, streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and there is a risk of surface flooding, slips and power outages.

There is always a risk of hazardous driving conditions.