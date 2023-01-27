Christchurch the hottest spot in country as temperature soars to 29.8C

Thunderstorm activity is expected to run rife around the North Island in the coming days. In the south, parts of Canterbury including Christchurch could get to 30C today, before a wind change cools things off on Friday night.

Christchurch’s hot weather is taking a break over the weekend, but is set to return next week.

Meanwhile, with the predicted spike in mercury, the Christchurch City Council wants people to only water their gardens every second day.

While much of New Zealand was cloudy and rainy on Friday, Christchurch baked in the summer sun.

The city hit a high of 29.8C, according to MetService, making it the country’s hottest place.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Beke Richardson plays with her dog Barkley in the water at Lake Rua on the outskirts of Christchurch.

It was still 25C at 5pm, though the temperature was expected to drop in the early evening as a cold southerly front made its way up the South Island.

“The bad weather associated with this front, this sort of showery-weather, that won’t last very long,” MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Christchurch would be fine again on Saturday, but would be cooler than Friday as the forecast high was only 20C, he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Youngsters enjoy jumping off the pontoon at Lake Rua on Friday.

“The cooler respite to the weather is brief, temperatures are going to be bouncing back up already through the weekend and then next week looks to be warm,” Hines said.

Highs for Christchurch next week range between 25C and 29C.

Most of the country would be warm and humid, Hines said.

“I think many places will sort of be 25C to 30C through the first half of the week next week,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Iro Kim, 2, left, and Ian Kim, 4, enjoy the sand.

With hot weather ahead, the Christchurch City Council is warning residents to reduce their water use.

The council’s three waters boss, Helen Beaumont, suggested people only water their gardens for three to five minutes – and only every second day.

She said people should use hoses or watering cans, as irrigation systems and sprinklers used a lot of water.

People should also water early in the morning or after 9pm, so the soil absorbs the water, rather than evaporating in the heat, Beaumont said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Campbell Grace, 10, Darcy Grace, 11, and Austin Grace, 8, make the most of the summer temperatures at Lake Rua.

“If water restrictions are needed later in the summer, it won’t be because we’re at risk of running out of water,” she said.

“It’ll be because we need to ease the pressure on the water supply network.”

Beaumont said demand for water spiked dramatically during hot weather and the council struggled to get enough water through pipes and into reservoirs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mike Vickers enjoys the sunshine at New Brighton Beach on Friday.

“If we can’t keep the reservoirs filled, water pressure drops across the network,” she said.

The council has introduced a new charge for homes using too much water this summer. The first bills for high users are expected to be sent out in February.